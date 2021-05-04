VC's Macadory signs with Angelo State

Victoria College’s Miles Macadory has signed a national letter-of-intent to transfer to play basketball at Angelo State University.
Macadory, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season to earn honorable mention on the All-Region XIV team.
“It took a lot of sacrifice to get here and I wanted to better myself here,” said Macadory, who will have three years of eligibility remaining. “I knew if I wanted to get where I wanted to be, I would have to sacrifice more. I had to be in the gym early in the morning and late at night, extra reps in the weight room and eating and sleeping right. I put all those things in place because I envisioned myself at a four-year university.”
Angelo State competes in the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II level. Macadory’s goal is to play well enough at Angelo State to receive offers from NCAA Division I schools.
“It’s great knowing you can accomplish something if you put your mind to it,” Macadory said. “I am knocking off the steps as the process goes on.”
