Victoria College captured its fourth victory of the season after defeating Jacksonville College 84-75 on Saturday night.

The Pirates ended with five of their seven players finishing in double figures.

VC freshman point guard Michael Hawkins ended with a team-high 21 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc, while sophomore guard Markhi Strickland added 17.

The win moves the team to 4-22 overall and 3-12 in Region XIV.

It was the third home victory for the Pirates, with the first being a 16-point victory over Prairie View A&M University JV on Nov. 15, and the second coming in a forfeit from Trinity Valley Community College on Dec. 10.

VC returns to the court on Wednesday, when they host Angelina College at 7 p.m.