No. 12 ranked Tyler Junior College swept Victoria College 25-9, 28-26, 25-23 in a Region XIV volleyball match Tuesday night at VC's Sports Center.
Makenzie Gerlach topped the Pirates with nine kills. Ryndee Weishuhn and Justice Gabaldon each added five. Maddison Heibel had 16 assists.
Tyler JC improved to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in Region XIV play.
Victoria College (7-14, 0-6) returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday when it hosts Trinity Valley Community College.
