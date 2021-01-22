SNYDER – Victoria College opened the 2021 volleyball season with a four set 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 victory over the Western Texas College on Friday.
Freshman outside hitter Mikela Mireles (Harlingen South) had 13 kills, 11 digs and three service aces for the Pirates. VC was also led by freshman setter Kia Willborn (Victoria West), who had 23 assists, 11 digs, four service aces and four kills; sophomore outside hitter Makenzie Gerlach (Mission Veterans Memorial/New Mexico JC), who had 10 kills,12 digs and two blocks; sophomore outside hitter Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus), who had nine kills, three digs and two blocks; and sophomore setter Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial), who had 16 assists and six digs.
The Pirates will return to action Saturday in a noon home opener against Temple College at VC’s Sports Center.
