Victoria Country Club announced they will host the 27th annual Mac Haik Lincoln Open and Pro-Am Event on March 28th through April 2nd.
The tournament has been held here since 1995 (the longest is APT history) and brings 180 professional golfers and their entourage to Victoria for professional level competition.
"This is a developmental tour that gives young professionals an opportunity to compete and improve their games, in hopes of earning a PGA Tour card," said Joe Mitchell, Golf Director at Victoria Country Club. "The APT Tour and its founder, Gary DeSerrano, have created an amazing professional golf opportunity for thousands of players which brings over 200 people to Victoria for almost seven days."
Positive impact for The Boys and Girls Club of Victoria and the Victoria community
The week will kick off with the Mac Haik Lincoln Open Pro-Am, a fundraiser for local charities. This year, The Boys and Girls Club of Victoria has agreed to be the recipient of the generous donation raised by this event.
"The Boys and Girls Club of Victoria will use these charities to provide scholarships to keep children enrolled in Summer Programs," says board member, Luther Easley.
The Mac Haik Lincoln Open and Pro-Am Information & Schedule
Tuesday, March 29th is the Mac Haik Lincoln Open Pro-Am.
Victoria and surrounding county golfers can experience a round of golf paired with a tour professional, lunch, and evening social with cocktails and appetizers.
The Pro-Am Entry Fee is $250, for interested golfers wanting to participate in the Pro-Am on Tuesday, March 29th. Each single entry will be paired with other amateurs to form a team that will be paired with one of the APT Professional in a fun format and competition. Businesses can also sponsor a Pro-Am Team of four playing spots for $1,000.
Professional competition starts Wednesday, March 30th and runs through Saturday, April 2nd. The community is invited to come and watch. Admission is free for spectators.
Local businesses can benefit greatly by gaining exposure through a range of sponsorship opportunities during the Pro-Am. Sponsorship opportunities start at $200 for a Hole Sponsor, $2,500 for a Lunch Sponsor, and $5,000 for an Official Pro-Am Sponsor. Businesses can purchase their sponsorships by calling the Victoria Country Club Golf Pro Shop or visit https://vccproam.com/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.