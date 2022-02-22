A pair of charity golf tournaments in April are set to benefit future disaster relief projects in and around the Crossroads area.
The first annual “Scrambling for Recovery” Golf Tournament by the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group Regional Disaster Response & Recovery Center has two separate tournaments scheduled for April 2 at The Club at Colony Creek. The first will be held 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Entry for the tournament is $125 for a single entry, or $460 for a four-person team.
Tournament chairman Johnny Joe Hernandez had the idea for the dual tournaments as a way to draw a bigger crowd, said VCLTRG executive director Rick Villa.
“He’s been talking golf to me since like last year,” Villa said. “I said, ‘Johnny, I don’t play golf. I’ve never been to a tournament.’”
The scramble format will feature longest drive, closest to the pin, chipping and hole-in-one contests.
The tournament is seeking sponsors for the tournament. It has nine different sponsorship packages ranging from $100 to $5,000.
If interested in participating in or sponsoring the tournament, visit victorialtrg.org/events/ and click on the VCLTRG Golf Tournament tab, or contact Villa at rick.villa.vcltrg@gmail.com.
