Victoria College sophomore guard Eliud Gonzalez (Laredo United South) has signed to play basketball at Sul Ross State University.
The 5-foot-11 Gonzalez saw action in nine games last season for the Pirates. He walked on to the team as a freshman and averaged 2.4 points per game in 16 contests.
“I got a lot of minutes my freshman year and my sophomore year didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to, but at the end of the day it came out pretty good for me.”
Gonzalez said.
Sul Ross State competes in the American Southwest Conference in NCAA Division III.
“I just want to play and it feels good to be able to play at a four-year school,” said Gonzalez, who plans to major in kinesiology and eventually become a coach.
