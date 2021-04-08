JACKSONVILLE — Victoria College played close for one half against Navarro College on Thursday before falling 85-59 in the second round of the Region XIV Men's Basketball Tournament.
The Pirates, who trailed 34-33 at halftime, finished the season with a 6-12 record.
Miles Macadory made five 3-pointers and topped VC with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Tariq Aman added 11 points and seven assists.
Navarro College (16-5) will advance to play the Kilgore College-Blinn College winner in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday.
