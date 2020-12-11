Victoria East didn’t need to be told it’s hard to win with its leading scorers on the bench.
But the Lady Titans got a first-hand look against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Giani Wimbish-Gay and Brandalyn Rice got into early foul trouble, and the Lady Titans struggled offensively in a 59-40 District 29-5A loss to the Lady Eagles on Friday night at the East gym.
“We’ve got to stay on the floor,” Rice said. “If they’re coming right at us, we’ve got to take a charge. We can’t jump with them as they’re going up.”
Wimbish-Gay picked up her third foul with 1:51 left in the first quarter and sat out the rest of the half.
Rice also had three fouls and spent a considerable amount of time on the bench, before fouling out with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.
“That was very impactful,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We need to have them on the floor. I also thought we turned the ball over too much.”
The turnovers led to a 10-0 first-quarter run by Veterans Memorial (12-2, 4-0) in which it went from a 9-7 deficit to a 17-9 lead.
“Vets played well,” Wimbish-North said. “It’s nothing we didn’t think they were going to do. We talked about if we could handle the pressure, we would be OK. But we didn’t handle the pressure.”
Wimbish-Gay and Rice each scored 12 points, but the Lady Titans (9-2, 3-1) were forced to play catch up the entire second half.
“We have to be smarter with the ball and take care of it,” Rice said. “We have to charge at the defense and make bounce passes and take care of the ball.”
The Lady Eagles took advantage of their depth and substituted frequently. Veterans Memorial had nine players score.
“They play a lot of people and we’re keeping people on the floor,” Wimbish-North said. “It’s the way it is so we’re just going to have to get into better shape in order for those kids to be able to go.”
Wimbish-North hopes to use the loss as a learning experience going forward.
“Going into this game, it was like this was a test to see where we are and how do we match up,” she said. “There are fixable things that we can take care of and get better.”
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 59, Victoria East 40
Points: (Veterans Memorial) Mia DeLaPena 13, Alyssa Pena 1, Leyta Mosley 5, Marissa Tamez 2, Tatianna Mosley 8, Anaista Banks 13, Gabriella Arismandi 4, Katelen Brooks 6, Madalynn Perez 7. (East) Hannah Tyler 4, Giani Wimbish-Gay 12, Leshantie Jones 2, Ariana Ramsey 4, Alayeh Bryant 2, Layla Higgins 4, Brandalyn Rice 12.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 23-16. Records: Veterans Memorial 12-2, 4-0; East 9-2, 3-1. JV: Veterans Memorial 58-28.
