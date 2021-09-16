CORPUS CHRISTI — A potential momentum swinging game in District 15-5A, Division I quickly turned into another dominant win by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Victoria East went into Cabaniss Stadium on Thursday night with an offense averaging 42 points a game, and looking to make an impact against an Eagles team ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, Division I.
But after Eagles running back Tracy Jones scored a 61-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, it was all Veterans Memorial as the Eagles came away with a 63-22 victory.
"We just didn't play as a team," said East senior linebacker Trent Zappe. "That's all I can say. We weren't together. We shouldn't have been scared. We beat them, we become a top team in the state. That's what it is, we just didn't play good as a team."
East (2-2) quarterback Jadon Williams missed on his first seven pass attempts and threw three interceptions in the first quarter.
Cameron DeLaPena and Nicolas Reyes returned two of those picks for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions as Veterans Memorial (4-0) jumped out to a 36-7 lead.
Senior wide receiver Terrance Terrell provided all of East's offense on the night. His 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown put East on the board, and he would add four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
"We knew they were going to be a tough opponent," Terrell said. "Our game plan was there, we just couldn't execute as good as we thought we could. But I know we can get back and get better."
Veterans Memorial led 36-14 after the first quarter and 42-22 at halftime.
The Eagles held the Titans to 169 yards of total offense, allowed nine first downs and forced three punts.
East received the second half kickoff but could not mount a new offensive as the Eagles outscored the Titans 24-0 in the second half.
"We Just need to start trusting each other," Zappe said. "That person does their play so you can make the play or you do their job so they can make the play. That's what we got to do is just trust each other."
Williams' fourth interception resulted in a 32-yard return for a touchdown by Luke Johnson in the fourth quarter.
"We just put it to rest and we focus on the next week," Terrell said. "This week, we had a short practice. We thought we were ready, we obviously weren't, but we know this week we got a big opponent and we know need to get there and get where we need to be."
With East hosting Flour Bluff — last year's district runner up — next week, the Titans know they need to move on from Thursday's loss in order to remain a force in the district race.
"We're gonna come back, we're going to watch film and we're going to put it to rest," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "We can't cry over spilled milk on this one. We've got to pick ourselves up and get ready for Bluff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.