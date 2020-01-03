Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial outscored Victoria West 25-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 57-47 District 30-5A win on Friday at the West gym.

The Warriors (6-12, 1-3) held a 40-32 lead, but made only three field goals in the final quarter.

West vs Veterans Memorial

1 of 10

Omar Posada converted four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead West. Kevin Rankin added 12 points.

Josh Mendoza scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Jacoby Sanchez had 13 points for the Eagles.

Lady Eagles down Warriors

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial clamped down on defense and captured a 51-33 District 30-5A win over Victoria West on Friday at the West gym.

The teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter, but the Warriors made only eight field goals the rest of the game.

Ashley Giesalhart and Lizzie Adams each scored 12 points to lead West, but only two other players scored for the Warriors.

Sammi Perez scored 11 points and Katelen Brooks added 10 points to pace the Lady Eagles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.