Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial outscored Victoria West 25-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 57-47 District 30-5A win on Friday at the West gym.
The Warriors (6-12, 1-3) held a 40-32 lead, but made only three field goals in the final quarter.
Victoria West's Elizabeth Adams, goes for the lay up as Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial's Vivian Rodriguez, pressures during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West’s Ashley Giesalhart brings the ball down court against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial during the District 30-5A game at West High School.
Victoria West forward Andrew Shelton goes toward the basket as Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Albert Arismendi pressures the ball. during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West’s Aaliyah Castillo looks toward the basket
before taking the shot as Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Madison DeLosSantos attempts the block the shot. during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West post Jadyn Smith, fights through the double team from Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West guard La'trell Barfield, fights through the double team for the loose ball against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West's Ashley Giesalhart, fights Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial's Samantha Perez, for the rebound during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Victoria West Victoria West guard Kevin Rankin, shoots over the double team from Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial during the District 30-5A game held at West High School.
Kevin Rankin goes for the hook shot as Tabiah Agiriga attempts the block.
Victoria West’s Ashley Giesalhart drives towards the basket against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Omar Posada converted four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead West. Kevin Rankin added 12 points.
Josh Mendoza scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Jacoby Sanchez had 13 points for the Eagles.
Lady Eagles down Warriors
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial clamped down on defense and captured a 51-33 District 30-5A win over Victoria West on Friday at the West gym.
The teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter, but the Warriors made only eight field goals the rest of the game.
Ashley Giesalhart and Lizzie Adams each scored 12 points to lead West, but only two other players scored for the Warriors.
Sammi Perez scored 11 points and Katelen Brooks added 10 points to pace the Lady Eagles.
