Female MVP
Kyla Hill, fr., Goliad
Won two gold medals, two bronze medals and scored 27 points at the state meet.
Led the area in 100-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles, and second in triple jump.
Male MVP
Trevor Haynes, sr., Shiner
Won one gold medal, two silver medals and scored 23 points at the state meet.
Second in the area in long jump and triple jump, and fifth in 100-meter dash.
Signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville
Female Track Athlete of the Year
Kailey Sinast, sr., Yorktown
Won two gold medals at the state meet.
Second in the area in 100-meter hurdles, and fourth in 300-meter hurdles.
Male Track Athlete of the Year
Brice Turner, so., Bay City
Won one silver medal and one bronze medal at the state meet.
Led the area in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Female Field Athlete of the Year
Jai’lin King, sr., Refugio
Won one gold medal and one silver medal at the state meet.
Led the area in the high jump and long jump and was sixth in triple jump.
Signed with University of The Incarnate Word
Male Field Athlete of the Year
Anthony Meacham, jr., Woodsboro
Won one gold medal and one bronze medal and scored 20 points at the state meet.
Set a Class 2A state record (17 feet) in the pole vault.
Led the area in the pole vault, was third in the long jump, and was fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Female Newcomer of the Year
Peyton Oliver, so., Refugio
Won two silver medals at the state meet.
Led the area in the 200-meter dash, and was second in the 100-meter dash.
Male Newcomer of the Year
Ernest Campbell, fr., Refugio
Won a gold medal at the state meet.
Was third in the area in the 100-meter dash.
Girls Coach of the Year
Stacy Zamzow, Goliad
Led the Tigerettes to district, area and regional championships, and a second-place finish at the state meet.
Male Coach of the Year
Randy Palmer, Shiner
Led the Comanches to district, area, regional and state championships. Shiner’s first state title in track & field.
First Team
(Each athlete limited to one event)
Girls
100-meter dash: C’Niaha Randle, Victoria East400-meter dash: Lauren Bond, Goliad 800-meter run: Kila Rodas, Edna
1,600-meter run: Brooke Wendel, Cuero3,200-meter run: Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun100-meter hurdles: Karleigh Hill, Goliad300-meter hurdles: Reagan Johnson, Karnes City 400-meter relay: Shiner 800-meter relay: El Campo 1,600-meter relay: Goliad
Long jump: Jackesha Nichols, El Campo Shot put: Miricle Glover, Cuero Discus: Ali Janecka, Flatonia
Triple jump: Allie Estrada, BeevilleHigh jump: Giani Wimbish-Gay, Victoria East Pole vault: Abbey Dreier, Cuero
Boys
100-meter dash: Jalen Spicer, Beeville200-meter dash: De’Koreyus Ward, El Campo400-meter dash: Cutler Zamzow, Goliad800-meter run: Nick Rodriguez, Victoria St. Joseph
1,600-meter run: Daniel Zepeda, Rice Consolidated
3,200-meter run: Antonio Martinez, Louise110-meter hurdles: Hendrick Hundl, El Campo300-meter hurdles: Zavien Wills, Refugio400-meter relay: Goliad 800-meter relay: Shiner 1,600-meter relay: Refugio
Long jump: Rueben Owens, El CampoShot put: Doug Brooks, Shiner Discus: Tre Robbins, Yoakum Triple jump: Matthew Davis, Industrial
High jump: Davyon Williams, CueroPole vault: Blake Gordon, Yoakum Honorable Mention
Girls
100-meter dash: Camille Garcia, Weimar; Ibree Coe, Cuero; Shelby Keith, Edna. 200-meter dash: Loren Washington, Cuero. 400-meter dash: Brooklin Berger, Yoakum; Hannah Rifenburgh, Woodsboro; Rylee Vancura, Shiner. 800-meter run: Jenna McKee, Yoakum; Brooke Cerny, Shiner St. Paul; Phoebe Huang, Calhoun. 1,600-meter run: Julianna Davis, Shiner St. Paul; Kylee Rodriguez, Karnes City. 3,200-meter run: Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg; Bailey Petras, Yoakum. 100-meter hurdles: Peyton Ruddock, Gonzales. 300-meter hurdles: Mollie Mica, Flatonia. 400-meter relay: Rice Consolidated, Flatonia, El Campo. 800-meter relay: Cuero, Edna; 1,600-meter relay: Victoria West. Long jump: Addison Zamzow, Goliad, Eh Paw Paw, Calhoun. Shot put: Brandalyn Rice, Victoria East; Emrey Wesley, Cuero; Lauren Gale, Cuero. Discus: Cassidy Brown, Edna; Danielle Wilson, Nordheim; Iris Dewitt, Bay City. High jump: Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City; Ashlyn Pesek, Shiner St. Paul. Pole vault: Kyleigh Matula, Industrial; Mackenzie Blain, Cuero; Seely Metting, Yorktown.
Boys
100-meter dash: Logan Garis, Victoria East; Sammy Brito, Victoria West; 400-meter dash: Connor Williams, Victoria West; Kyler Sardinea, Tidehaven. 800-meter run: Ismael Herrera, Calhoun; Kameron Mitchell, Wharton. 1,600-meter run: Josh Huang, Calhoun; 3,200-meter run: Alan Baez, Ganado; Felix Rodriguez, Bay City; 110-meter hurdles: Evan Brown, Victoria East, Beau Fournet, Cuero; Marvin Campbell, Industrial. 300-meter hurdles: Reese Ruhnke, Goliad; Jackson Fluitt, Industrial. 400-meter relay: El Campo, Shiner, Bay City; 800-meter relay: El Campo, Palacios, Cuero. 1,600-meter relay: Shiner, Cuero. Long jump: Kai Giese, Shiner St. Paul; Ka’Dedran Wilson, Weimar. Shot put: Ryland Wieding, Karnes City; Kerry North, El Campo; Hunter Crump, Victoria East; Charles Derouen, Cuero. Discus: Jazaveon Espino, Calhoun; Jose Hernandez, Calhoun. Triple jump: Charles Shorter, El Campo; Kenny King, Schulenburg. High jump: Joey Ramirez, Weimar; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West. Pole vault: Tanner Woodring, Industrial; Kaleb Mushalek, Edna.
