Boys Superlatives
MVP: Oliver Miles, Jr. El Campo
- 19.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.5 spg
Offensive Player of the Year: Holden Kloesel, Sr. Flatonia
- 15.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 spg, 2.8 apg
Defensive Player of the Year: Ladarian Lewis, Jr. El Campo
- 18.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 7.4 apg, 4.5 spg
Newcomer of the Year: Braylon Johnson, Fr. Falls City
- 12.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.6 spg
Coach of the Year: Chris Sodek, Flatonia
- Led Flatonia to its first state tournament appearance and a 34-5 record.
Girls Superlatives
MVP: Bailey Haas, Sr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- 18 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 4 spg
Offensive Player of the Year: Carrah Davis, Sr. Beevile
- 14.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 spg
Defensive Player of the Year: C’Niaha Randle, Jr. East
- 8.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.5 spg
Newcomer of the Year: Summer Sodek, Fr. Flatonia
- 17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.3 spg
Coach of the Year: William Hill, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Led Sacred Heart to the TAPPS Class 2A state championship and a 31-1 record.
Boys First-Team
Markel Soto, Sr. Edna
- 11 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg
Jaidyn Guyton, Sr. Flatonia
- 13.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 spg, 0.7 apg
Kevin Robinson, Sr. Edna
De’Keidris Bedford, Sr. Hallettsville
Keyshaun Green, Sr. Flatonia
- 12.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.2 spg, 3.3 apg
Dayson Varela. Sr. Cuero
- 15.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3 apg, 1.7 spg
A’Zorea Morgan, Sr. Victoria West
Boys Second-Team
Jackson Hodge, Sr. Victoria West
Luke Law, Sr. Flatonia
Brayden Martinez, Sr. Nixon-Smiley
Chris Cordoway, Sr. Karnes City
Kaz McBride, Sr. Schulenburg
Colby Rosenquest, Jr. Goliad
Nijahrell Prater, Jr. Victoria East
Floyd Ragston, Jr. Edna
Boys Honorable MentionVictoria West: D’andre Fillmore, Jeremy Baldwin; Victoria East: Donovan Oliver, Caden Williams, Fernando Pena; El Campo: Jabary Foley; Beeville: Jo’Sean Dembo; Cuero: Tycen Williams, Daylon Gibbs; Edna: Braylen Harris, Jovone Ragston; Hallettsville: Cam’ron Alamilla, J’Marion Scott; Industrial: Jake Alexander; Tidehaven: Kale Russell; Yoakum: Gage Harrison; Flatonia: Camden Bosl, Duke Sodek; Shiner: Ryan Peterson; Schulenburg: Byron Johnson; Louise: Ethan Wendel; Bloomington: Sean Darby.
Girls First-Team
Abby Yanta, Sr. Goliad
- 19 ppg, 12 rpg, 3.1 spg, 2 apg, 2 bpg
Arissa Carbonara, So. Cuero
- 17.4 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 spg, 2 apg
Macy Herring, Jr. Hallettsville
- 11.3 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg
Alaysia Cook, So. Bay City
- 16 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 4 spg
Cylee Lopez, Sr. Beeville
- 11.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.2 spg, 1.9 apg
Morgan Lenehan, So. Shiner
- 10.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 1.8 spg
Jules Janak, Sr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- 15 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg
Girls Second-Team
Cayla Albers, Jr. Falls City
Jashanti Guerra, So. Edna
Mary-Claire O’Leary, Sr. Moulton
Khylee Perry, So. Bay City
Macy Kolacny, Sr. Ganado
Paige Pavlu, Sr. Weimar
Aleigh Kraatz, Jr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart
Shayne Wollam, Sr. Palacios
Girls Honorable MentionVictoria East: Avery Valentine; Nevaeh Sanchez, Kamryn Jackson; Victoria West: Leilani Green, Mackenzie Falcon; Bay City: Alizia Gonzales, Madison Thrift, Iyanna Williams; Cuero: Aubrey Bowles, Lainee Ballin; Beeville: Kaydence Menchaca, Jaida Gonzales, Aaralyn Delbosque; Hallettsville: Briley Rother, Adalyn Pohl, Kassey Harper; Edna: Kashiya Robinson; Palacios: Paris Lopez, Ava Bowers; Goliad: Kaysa Wunsch, Gabriela Sertuche, Maevyn Wunsch, Karolynn Youngblood; Yorktown: Ayana Longoria; Shiner: Callie Sevcik; Flatonia: Kalen Scott; Schulenburg: Hayley Goode; Ganado: Zoey Ybarra; Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Lani Pilat, Ava Lackey.
Note: Any player nominated received honorable mention.