Boys Superlatives

MVP: Oliver Miles, Jr. El Campo

  • 19.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.5 spg

Offensive Player of the Year: Holden Kloesel, Sr. Flatonia

  • 15.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 spg, 2.8 apg

Defensive Player of the Year: Ladarian Lewis, Jr. El Campo

  • 18.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 7.4 apg, 4.5 spg

Newcomer of the Year: Braylon Johnson, Fr. Falls City

  • 12.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.6 spg

Coach of the Year: Chris Sodek, Flatonia

  • Led Flatonia to its first state tournament appearance and a 34-5 record.

Girls Superlatives

MVP: Bailey Haas, Sr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart

  • 18 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 4 spg

Offensive Player of the Year: Carrah Davis, Sr. Beevile

  • 14.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 spg

Defensive Player of the Year: C’Niaha Randle, Jr. East

  • 8.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 3.5 spg

Newcomer of the Year: Summer Sodek, Fr. Flatonia

  • 17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.1 apg, 3.3 spg

Coach of the Year: William Hill, Hallettsville Sacred Heart

  • Led Sacred Heart to the TAPPS Class 2A state championship and a 31-1 record.

Boys First-Team

Markel Soto, Sr. Edna

  • 11 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg

Jaidyn Guyton, Sr. Flatonia

  • 13.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 spg, 0.7 apg

Kevin Robinson, Sr. Edna

  • 18 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 spg

De’Keidris Bedford, Sr. Hallettsville

  • 12 ppg, 4 rpg, 1 bpg

Keyshaun Green, Sr. Flatonia

  • 12.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.2 spg, 3.3 apg

Dayson Varela. Sr. Cuero

  • 15.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3 apg, 1.7 spg

A’Zorea Morgan, Sr. Victoria West

  • 14.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2 spg

Boys Second-Team

Jackson Hodge, Sr. Victoria West

Luke Law, Sr. Flatonia

Brayden Martinez, Sr. Nixon-Smiley

Chris Cordoway, Sr. Karnes City

Kaz McBride, Sr. Schulenburg

Colby Rosenquest, Jr. Goliad

Nijahrell Prater, Jr. Victoria East

Floyd Ragston, Jr. Edna

Boys Honorable MentionVictoria West: D’andre Fillmore, Jeremy Baldwin; Victoria East: Donovan Oliver, Caden Williams, Fernando Pena; El Campo: Jabary Foley; Beeville: Jo’Sean Dembo; Cuero: Tycen Williams, Daylon Gibbs; Edna: Braylen Harris, Jovone Ragston; Hallettsville: Cam’ron Alamilla, J’Marion Scott; Industrial: Jake Alexander; Tidehaven: Kale Russell; Yoakum: Gage Harrison; Flatonia: Camden Bosl, Duke Sodek; Shiner: Ryan Peterson; Schulenburg: Byron Johnson; Louise: Ethan Wendel; Bloomington: Sean Darby.

Girls First-Team

Abby Yanta, Sr. Goliad

  • 19 ppg, 12 rpg, 3.1 spg, 2 apg, 2 bpg

Arissa Carbonara, So. Cuero

  • 17.4 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 spg, 2 apg

Macy Herring, Jr. Hallettsville

  • 11.3 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg

Alaysia Cook, So. Bay City

  • 16 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 4 spg

Cylee Lopez, Sr. Beeville

  • 11.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.2 spg, 1.9 apg

Morgan Lenehan, So. Shiner

  • 10.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 1.8 spg

Jules Janak, Sr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart

  • 15 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg

Girls Second-Team

Cayla Albers, Jr. Falls City

Jashanti Guerra, So. Edna

Mary-Claire O’Leary, Sr. Moulton

Khylee Perry, So. Bay City

Macy Kolacny, Sr. Ganado

Paige Pavlu, Sr. Weimar

Aleigh Kraatz, Jr. Hallettsville Sacred Heart

Shayne Wollam, Sr. Palacios

Girls Honorable MentionVictoria East: Avery Valentine; Nevaeh Sanchez, Kamryn Jackson; Victoria West: Leilani Green, Mackenzie Falcon; Bay City: Alizia Gonzales, Madison Thrift, Iyanna Williams; Cuero: Aubrey Bowles, Lainee Ballin; Beeville: Kaydence Menchaca, Jaida Gonzales, Aaralyn Delbosque; Hallettsville: Briley Rother, Adalyn Pohl, Kassey Harper; Edna: Kashiya Robinson; Palacios: Paris Lopez, Ava Bowers; Goliad: Kaysa Wunsch, Gabriela Sertuche, Maevyn Wunsch, Karolynn Youngblood; Yorktown: Ayana Longoria; Shiner: Callie Sevcik; Flatonia: Kalen Scott; Schulenburg: Hayley Goode; Ganado: Zoey Ybarra; Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Lani Pilat, Ava Lackey.

Note: Any player nominated received honorable mention.