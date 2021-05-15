Boys Awards

Most Valuable Player

Kevin Rankin, SR., Victoria West

  • 21.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.1 spg

Co-Coaches of the Year

Pat Erskine,

Victoria West

  • Erskine led Victoria West to a 19-5 record, its first ever district title and to the Class 5A regional semifinals — its furthest postseason run in school history.

Richard Hoogendorn, Schulenburg

  • Hoogendorn led the Shorthorns to the Class 2A state semifinal and a 23-8 overall record — the team’s first semifinal appearance since 2015.

Offensive player of the year

Joey Ramirez, JR., Weimar

  • 25.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg

Defensive player of the Year

Fred Jones, SR., Wharton

  • 19 ppg, 11 apg, 10 rpg, 8 spg, 4 bpg

Newcomer of the Year

Bryce Wilson, SR., Schulenburg

  • 14 ppg, 3.8 rpg

First-Team

Omar Posada, SR., Victoria West

  • 13.5 ppg

Deric Torres, Nordheim

  • 21.2 ppg, 5 apg, 5 rpg, 4.2 spg

Caleb Kwi, SR., Calhoun

  • 12 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.2 apg

Mason Roe, JR.,

Industrial

  • 15 ppg, 6 apg, 5 spg, 4 rpg.

Kenny King, JR., Schulenburg

  • 12.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 spg

Tycen Williams, SO., Cuero

  • 15 ppg, 8 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg

Second-Team

  • La’Trell Barfield, Victoria West
  • Jordan Kelley, Refugio
  • Antwaan Gross, Refugio
  • Evan Tijerina, Faith Academy
  • K’Adrian Green, Bay City
  • Holden Kloesel, Flatonia
  • Rylan Schindler, Hallettsville
  • Kai Giese, Shiner St. Paul
  • Jordan Bludau, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
  • Trenton Meisetschleager, Moulton
  • Alex Lozano, Schulenburg
  • Exavier Durham, Cuero

Honorable Mention

Victoria East: Brady Parker, Terrance Terrell

Victoria West: Jadyn Smith, Dion Green

St. Joseph: Coleman Fromme, Carter Nelson

Faith Academy: Jarius Jones, Tyler Torres, Benjamin Bauer, John Graham, Daniel Hernandez, Shepherd Manning

Kenedy: Nahjel Felix-Gely, Jaydin Chapa, J’Ren Salais, Logan Salais

Bay City: Carlon Jones, Keyshawn Perry, Raul Ramirez

Nordheim: Braylon Williams, Marcus Farmer, Jesse Smith

Moulton: Kaden Tesch, Edger Mendiola

Runge: Daniel Mendoza

Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, Casey Nunley

Bloomington: Adrian Duenez, LeJames Norman, Tanner Priour

Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac, Richard Angerstein, Nicholas Angerstein

Shiner St. Paul: Zakery Johnson, Austin Davis

Gonzales: Jaydyn Lookabill, Xavier Aguayo, Angel Martinez

Cuero: Christian Holmes, Deveryk Mathis, Davyon Williams

Beeville: Victor Gonzales

Wharton: Jerrell Barron, James Jones, Eric Johnson

El Campo: Reagan Spenrath, Trinceton Foley, Rueben Owens

Goliad: Joseph Council, Devente Perry, John Savoy

Hallettsville: Luke Bludau, Trace Patek, Kyler Chovanez, Deven Wood

Rice: Roger Gradney, James Cotton, James Hurd, Caleb Wright

Edna: Cameron Thorton, Joshua Muncrief, Layton Ressman, Devin Kallus

Industrial: Kael Estes, Devin Barr, Chance Thigpen, Carson Kolb

Palacios: Gary Haynes, Julian Diaz, Micah Sanchez

Tidehaven: Joshep Dodds

Yoakum: Jace Knocke, Luke Adamek, Jayden Jones

Karnes City: Jarrick Beaver, Aaron Smith, Ryland Wieding

Nixon-Smiley: Braden Martinez, Jayden Brassell, Zach Perez

Yorktown: Drew Alexander, Dane Webb, Chris Johnson, Akeem Jones

Woodsboro: Braden Robison, Rogelio Gonzalez, John Arnim, Anthony Meacham

Refugio: Hayden LaFrance, Caleb Hesseltine

Falls City: Cody Arrisola, Wesley Molina, Grant Jendrusch

Weimar: Jose Ramirez, Felix Sanchez

Flatonia: Luke Law, Keyshaun Green, Collin Bosl, Hagan Wagner

Schulenburg: Brett Janacek

Ganado: Riley Hurt, Carson Rogers

Shiner: Lane Ramschel, Jared Shimek

Louise: Rogeric Schooler

Girls Awards Most Valuable Player

Giani Wimbish-Gay, SR., Victoria East

18.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 5.2 spg

Coach of the Year

Aaron Wollam, Palacios

After finishing fourth in district 28-3A, Wollam led the Sharkettes to the regional quarterfinals and a 17-8 record.

Offensive Player of the Year

Seely Metting, JR., Yorktown

  • 25 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 spg, 2.9 apg

Defensive Player of the Year

Cyra Polk, JR., Palacios

  • 17.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.4 spg, 3.1 apg

Newcomer of the Year

Carrah Davis, SO., Beeville

  • 11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2 spg

First Team

Brandalyn Rice, SR., Victoria East

  • 20.5 ppg, 13 rpg

Ibree Coe, SR.,

Cuero

  • 13 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 3 spg,

Malarie Mican, JR., Weimar

  • 11.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 spg, 4 apg, 1 bpg

Erica Otto, SR., Schulenburg

  • 14 ppg, 8 apg

Mackenzie Berger, JR., Moulton

  • 23 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 spg, 3 apg

Maiya Tillman, SR.,

St. Joseph

  • 17 ppg, 8 rpg, 7 apg, 2 spg

Second Team

  • Ashley Giesalhart, Victoria West
  • Aaliyah Castillo, Victoria West
  • Zha’Vanna Gray, Cuero
  • Cara Polk, Palacios
  • Kennedy Koehn, Weimar
  • Hayley Sample, Gonzales
  • Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City
  • Rebecca Wagner, Shiner St. Paul
  • Airyanna Rodriguez, Schulenburg
  • Morgan Marburger, Schulenburg
  • Elizabeth Grahmann, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
  • Taylor Foeh, St. Joseph

Honorable Mention

Victoria East: Hannah Tyler, Alayeh Bryant, Leshantie Jones

Victoria West: Haleigh Reyes, Dailynn Zarate, Leilani Green

St. Joseph: Heidi Terry, Tara Swor, Lauren Theriot

Faith Academy: Kamilah Stafford, Hannah Bazar, Kora Gonzalez, Jaylen Dorsett, Analissa Castillo, Ayanna Moten, Carissa Barron, Khyli Proctor, Kenzi Proctor

Cuero: Ashley Price, Clayre Pullin, Charity Gray

Palacios: Shayne Wollam, Paula Alfaro, Jordan Peeples

Yorktown: Kailey Sinast, Ayana Longoria

Yoakum: Alex Henkes, Genasys Cuellar, Brooklin Berger, Stephanie Oviedo, Kylie Velek, Taylor Hlavac

Weimar: Skylar Hegar, Kim Hinze

Gonzales: Sam Barnick, Madison Prikle, Caitlyn Rhoades, Peyton Ruddock, Shelby Davis, Delaini Seger Gordon

Karnes City: Mia Lozano, Bianca Reyes, Jashania Foley, Darilyn Rodriguez

Schulenburg: Julie Guentert

Nixon-Smiley: Mady Velasquez, Greenlee Houseton, Kiara Andrada, Natalee Mendez, Gracie Mejia

Shiner St. Paul: Julie Davis, Paige Brown, Kate Ehrig, Danni Blair, Taylor Wauson, Ashlyn Pesek

Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Bailey Haas, Jules Janak, Emma Hawkins, Abigail Clark, Alexandra Kraatz

Austwell-Tivoli: Audrey Martinez, Aracelly Revilla

Ganado: Macy Kolacny

Goliad: Abby Yanta, Kaysa Wunsch

Moulton: Koryl Zapata, Hannah Siegel, Lily Simper, Kamryn Darilek, Kalli Baker,

Hallettsville: Sydney Migura, Courtney Woytek, Kaylee Svetlik, Sloan Mchacek, Briley Rother

Beeville: Cylee Lopez, Camryn Longoria, Jaida Gonzales, Megan DelBosque

Calhoun: Caedyn Boerm, Kathlyn Rothmann, Arly Sanchez

Bloomington: Morgan Daniel

Bay City: Ja’Brion Thrift, Kristianna Johnson

El Campo: Mya Shorter, Jackie Nichols, Alanah Terrell, V’Nisha Malone

Wharton: J’Kaya Davis, Justina Holmes

Industrial: Taytum Poppe, Landry Payne

Rice: Lauren Scott, Jalayaha Johson

Edna: Kila Rodas

Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson

Van Vleck: Trinity Fields, Tia Fields, Jalia Wilson

Refugio: Smyia Dubose, Jai’Lin King, Mariah Boyd, Chay Calis, Jade Lewis

Woodsboro: Alexis James, Hailey Allen

Kenedy: Gabriella Farias, Ashlynn Serrano

Falls City: Abbie McReynolds, Cayla Albers, Courtney Lyssy, Mylee Soliz, Madeyln Sekula, Tindel Dziuk, Kristen Hons

Flatonia: Caitlin Betak, Carly Bonds, Ellie Fike

Shiner: Jenna Machacek, Emma Herman, Kaleigh Knight

Nordheim: Celeste Smith, Danielle Wilson, Olivia Hobbs

Runge: Alanna Ramirez, Jazlyn Mendoza

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

