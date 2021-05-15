Boys Awards
Most Valuable Player
Kevin Rankin, SR., Victoria West
- 21.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.1 spg
Co-Coaches of the Year
Pat Erskine,
Victoria West
- Erskine led Victoria West to a 19-5 record, its first ever district title and to the Class 5A regional semifinals — its furthest postseason run in school history.
Richard Hoogendorn, Schulenburg
- Hoogendorn led the Shorthorns to the Class 2A state semifinal and a 23-8 overall record — the team’s first semifinal appearance since 2015.
Offensive player of the year
Joey Ramirez, JR., Weimar
- 25.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg
Defensive player of the Year
Fred Jones, SR., Wharton
- 19 ppg, 11 apg, 10 rpg, 8 spg, 4 bpg
Newcomer of the Year
Bryce Wilson, SR., Schulenburg
- 14 ppg, 3.8 rpg
First-Team
Omar Posada, SR., Victoria West
- 13.5 ppg
Deric Torres, Nordheim
- 21.2 ppg, 5 apg, 5 rpg, 4.2 spg
Caleb Kwi, SR., Calhoun
- 12 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.2 apg
Mason Roe, JR.,
Industrial
- 15 ppg, 6 apg, 5 spg, 4 rpg.
Kenny King, JR., Schulenburg
- 12.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 spg
Tycen Williams, SO., Cuero
- 15 ppg, 8 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg
Second-Team
- La’Trell Barfield, Victoria West
- Jordan Kelley, Refugio
- Antwaan Gross, Refugio
- Evan Tijerina, Faith Academy
- K’Adrian Green, Bay City
- Holden Kloesel, Flatonia
- Rylan Schindler, Hallettsville
- Kai Giese, Shiner St. Paul
- Jordan Bludau, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Trenton Meisetschleager, Moulton
- Alex Lozano, Schulenburg
- Exavier Durham, Cuero
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Brady Parker, Terrance Terrell
Victoria West: Jadyn Smith, Dion Green
St. Joseph: Coleman Fromme, Carter Nelson
Faith Academy: Jarius Jones, Tyler Torres, Benjamin Bauer, John Graham, Daniel Hernandez, Shepherd Manning
Kenedy: Nahjel Felix-Gely, Jaydin Chapa, J’Ren Salais, Logan Salais
Bay City: Carlon Jones, Keyshawn Perry, Raul Ramirez
Nordheim: Braylon Williams, Marcus Farmer, Jesse Smith
Moulton: Kaden Tesch, Edger Mendiola
Runge: Daniel Mendoza
Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, Casey Nunley
Bloomington: Adrian Duenez, LeJames Norman, Tanner Priour
Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac, Richard Angerstein, Nicholas Angerstein
Shiner St. Paul: Zakery Johnson, Austin Davis
Gonzales: Jaydyn Lookabill, Xavier Aguayo, Angel Martinez
Cuero: Christian Holmes, Deveryk Mathis, Davyon Williams
Beeville: Victor Gonzales
Wharton: Jerrell Barron, James Jones, Eric Johnson
El Campo: Reagan Spenrath, Trinceton Foley, Rueben Owens
Goliad: Joseph Council, Devente Perry, John Savoy
Hallettsville: Luke Bludau, Trace Patek, Kyler Chovanez, Deven Wood
Rice: Roger Gradney, James Cotton, James Hurd, Caleb Wright
Edna: Cameron Thorton, Joshua Muncrief, Layton Ressman, Devin Kallus
Industrial: Kael Estes, Devin Barr, Chance Thigpen, Carson Kolb
Palacios: Gary Haynes, Julian Diaz, Micah Sanchez
Tidehaven: Joshep Dodds
Yoakum: Jace Knocke, Luke Adamek, Jayden Jones
Karnes City: Jarrick Beaver, Aaron Smith, Ryland Wieding
Nixon-Smiley: Braden Martinez, Jayden Brassell, Zach Perez
Yorktown: Drew Alexander, Dane Webb, Chris Johnson, Akeem Jones
Woodsboro: Braden Robison, Rogelio Gonzalez, John Arnim, Anthony Meacham
Refugio: Hayden LaFrance, Caleb Hesseltine
Falls City: Cody Arrisola, Wesley Molina, Grant Jendrusch
Weimar: Jose Ramirez, Felix Sanchez
Flatonia: Luke Law, Keyshaun Green, Collin Bosl, Hagan Wagner
Schulenburg: Brett Janacek
Ganado: Riley Hurt, Carson Rogers
Shiner: Lane Ramschel, Jared Shimek
Louise: Rogeric Schooler
Girls Awards Most Valuable Player
Giani Wimbish-Gay, SR., Victoria East
18.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 5.2 spg
Coach of the Year
Aaron Wollam, Palacios
After finishing fourth in district 28-3A, Wollam led the Sharkettes to the regional quarterfinals and a 17-8 record.
Offensive Player of the Year
Seely Metting, JR., Yorktown
- 25 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 spg, 2.9 apg
Defensive Player of the Year
Cyra Polk, JR., Palacios
- 17.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.4 spg, 3.1 apg
Newcomer of the Year
Carrah Davis, SO., Beeville
- 11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2 spg
First Team
Brandalyn Rice, SR., Victoria East
- 20.5 ppg, 13 rpg
Ibree Coe, SR.,
Cuero
- 13 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 3 spg,
Malarie Mican, JR., Weimar
- 11.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 spg, 4 apg, 1 bpg
Erica Otto, SR., Schulenburg
- 14 ppg, 8 apg
Mackenzie Berger, JR., Moulton
- 23 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 spg, 3 apg
Maiya Tillman, SR.,
St. Joseph
- 17 ppg, 8 rpg, 7 apg, 2 spg
Second Team
- Ashley Giesalhart, Victoria West
- Aaliyah Castillo, Victoria West
- Zha’Vanna Gray, Cuero
- Cara Polk, Palacios
- Kennedy Koehn, Weimar
- Hayley Sample, Gonzales
- Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City
- Rebecca Wagner, Shiner St. Paul
- Airyanna Rodriguez, Schulenburg
- Morgan Marburger, Schulenburg
- Elizabeth Grahmann, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Taylor Foeh, St. Joseph
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Hannah Tyler, Alayeh Bryant, Leshantie Jones
Victoria West: Haleigh Reyes, Dailynn Zarate, Leilani Green
St. Joseph: Heidi Terry, Tara Swor, Lauren Theriot
Faith Academy: Kamilah Stafford, Hannah Bazar, Kora Gonzalez, Jaylen Dorsett, Analissa Castillo, Ayanna Moten, Carissa Barron, Khyli Proctor, Kenzi Proctor
Cuero: Ashley Price, Clayre Pullin, Charity Gray
Palacios: Shayne Wollam, Paula Alfaro, Jordan Peeples
Yorktown: Kailey Sinast, Ayana Longoria
Yoakum: Alex Henkes, Genasys Cuellar, Brooklin Berger, Stephanie Oviedo, Kylie Velek, Taylor Hlavac
Weimar: Skylar Hegar, Kim Hinze
Gonzales: Sam Barnick, Madison Prikle, Caitlyn Rhoades, Peyton Ruddock, Shelby Davis, Delaini Seger Gordon
Karnes City: Mia Lozano, Bianca Reyes, Jashania Foley, Darilyn Rodriguez
Schulenburg: Julie Guentert
Nixon-Smiley: Mady Velasquez, Greenlee Houseton, Kiara Andrada, Natalee Mendez, Gracie Mejia
Shiner St. Paul: Julie Davis, Paige Brown, Kate Ehrig, Danni Blair, Taylor Wauson, Ashlyn Pesek
Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Bailey Haas, Jules Janak, Emma Hawkins, Abigail Clark, Alexandra Kraatz
Austwell-Tivoli: Audrey Martinez, Aracelly Revilla
Ganado: Macy Kolacny
Goliad: Abby Yanta, Kaysa Wunsch
Moulton: Koryl Zapata, Hannah Siegel, Lily Simper, Kamryn Darilek, Kalli Baker,
Hallettsville: Sydney Migura, Courtney Woytek, Kaylee Svetlik, Sloan Mchacek, Briley Rother
Beeville: Cylee Lopez, Camryn Longoria, Jaida Gonzales, Megan DelBosque
Calhoun: Caedyn Boerm, Kathlyn Rothmann, Arly Sanchez
Bloomington: Morgan Daniel
Bay City: Ja’Brion Thrift, Kristianna Johnson
El Campo: Mya Shorter, Jackie Nichols, Alanah Terrell, V’Nisha Malone
Wharton: J’Kaya Davis, Justina Holmes
Industrial: Taytum Poppe, Landry Payne
Rice: Lauren Scott, Jalayaha Johson
Edna: Kila Rodas
Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson
Van Vleck: Trinity Fields, Tia Fields, Jalia Wilson
Refugio: Smyia Dubose, Jai’Lin King, Mariah Boyd, Chay Calis, Jade Lewis
Woodsboro: Alexis James, Hailey Allen
Kenedy: Gabriella Farias, Ashlynn Serrano
Falls City: Abbie McReynolds, Cayla Albers, Courtney Lyssy, Mylee Soliz, Madeyln Sekula, Tindel Dziuk, Kristen Hons
Flatonia: Caitlin Betak, Carly Bonds, Ellie Fike
Shiner: Jenna Machacek, Emma Herman, Kaleigh Knight
Nordheim: Celeste Smith, Danielle Wilson, Olivia Hobbs
Runge: Alanna Ramirez, Jazlyn Mendoza
