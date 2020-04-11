Girls Awards

Most Valuable Player

Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Sr., Victoria East

18 ppg, 7 rbg, 3 apg, 4 spg, 1 bpg.

Coach of the Year

Phillp Eddins, Schulenburg

Eddins led the Lady Horns to the UIL Class 3A state tournament and a 34-5 record - the best in school history. 

Offensive player of the year

Kamaria Gipson, Sr., Beeville

22.5 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 5.7 bpg

Defensive player of the year

Ibree Coe, Jr., Cuero

9.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 spg

Newcomer of the year

Mackenzie Berger, So., Moulton  

10.7 ppg, 1.0 apg, 2.2 spg

First team

Jozelyn Washington, Sr., St. Joseph 

16.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 11.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 2.2 bpg

Brynlee Hollas, Sr., Schulenburg

11 ppg, 5 apg, 8 rpg, 5 spg

Seely Metting, So., Yorktown

18.4 ppg, 3 apg, 7.5 rpg, 4.4 spg

Ashley Taylor, Sr., Yoakum

15.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 13.5 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.6 bpg

Faith Kucera, Sr., Victoria Faith Academy 

20 ppg, 3 apg, 5 rpg, 5 spg, 6 bpg

Koryl Zapata, Jr. Moulton

17 ppg, 6 spg

Second team 

Ashley Giesalhart, Jr., Victoria West

Giani Wimbish-Gay, Jr., Victoria East 

Brandalyn Rice, Sr., Victoria East 

Rebecca Wagner, So., Shiner St. Paul 

Erica Otto, Jr., Schulenburg

Emma Herman, Sr., Shiner

Kennedy Koehn, Jr.,Weimar 

Jackie Nichols, Jr., El Campo

Miaya Tillman, Jr., St. Joseph 

Mya Shorter, Jr., El Campo 

Avery Kubecka, Sr., Palacios 

Honorable Mention 

Victoria East: Zakari Perry, Azlyn Rodriguez, Hannah Tyler, Trinity Wallace 

Victoria West: Aaliyah Castillo, Alana Johnson, Aliza Scott 

Calhoun: Claire Blinka

St. Joseph: Heidi Terry, Taylor Foeh

Gonzales: Devon Williams, Haley Riojas, Samantha Barnick

Cuero: Zha’Vanna Gray, Ashley Price, Mia Lozano, Jaiden Robinson, Te'era Johnson

Karnes City: Mia Lozano, Jaiden Robinson

Hallettsville: Kayla Starns, Emily Drummond

Industrial: Katelynn Stout

Nixon-Smiley: Katy Tschoepe

Edna: Sarah Autrand, Melani Guzman

Goliad: Brook Yanta 

Palacios: Aleena Acosta, Olivia Filip

Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson

Van Vleck: Trinity Fields, Jatoya Cubit

Falls City: Katelyn Dziuk, Cloey Hons

Yoakum: Genasys Cuellar, Kylah Fishbeck

Weimar: Malarie Mican, Skylar Heger

Louise: Madison De Los Santos

Flatonia: Caitlin Betak

Shiner: Jenna Machacek

Refugio: Bella Coscetti

Moulton: Tristian Meisetschleager, Olivia Tesch

Austwell-Tivoli: Lia Hernandez, Audrey Martinez, Aracely Revilla

Nordheim: Danielle Wilson, Emagen Styra

Runge: Zoey Rios 

Shiner St. Paul: Danni Blair, Paige Brown, Brook Pesek

Sacred Heart: Elizabeth Grahmann, Carley Haas, Ella Harper, Jules Janak

Faith Academy: Hannah Bazar, Kamilah Stafford, Jade Thomas

Boys Awards 

Most Valuable Player

KeAon Griffin, Sr., St. Joseph

18.7 ppg. 8.1 rpg, 4.3 spg, 2.7 ast

Coach of the Year

Pat Erskine, Victoria West 

Erskine and the Warriors clinched a playoff berth after winning one district game in the 2018-19 season. It was the first playoff appearance for West since 2016. 

Offensive Player of the Year 

Kevin Rankin, Jr., Victoria West

21.2 ppg, 1.7 asg

Defensive Player of the Year 

Fred Jones, Jr., Wharton 

16 ppg, 10 asp, 8 spg, 3 bpg

Newcomer of the Year

Antwaan Gross, So., Refugio

19 ppg, 5 apg, 4 spg

First-team 

Quincy Johnson, Sr., St. Joseph 

14.6 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.6 spg

Joey Ramirez, So., Weimar

17.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Marquis Edwards, Sr., Bay City 

19.4 ppg, 3.2 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2 spg 

Chase Thigpen, Sr., Hallettsville, 

17 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3 rpg

Mason Roe, So., Industrial 

15.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 spg

James Jones, Jr., Wharton

20 ppg, 10 rpg, 6 spg

Second-Team 

Evan Tijerina, Jr., Victoria Faith Academy 

Jonathon Brooks, Jr., Hallettsville

Drew Alexander, So., Yorktown 

Cody Broussard, Sr., Moulton

Jordan Kelley, So., Refugio

Colten Hesseltine, Sr., Refugio

Kai Geese, Jr., Shiner St. Paul

Omar Posada, Jr, Victoria West

Kannin Mikulic, Sr., Flatonia 

Ed Clay, Victoria East 

Josh Steffek, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 

Honorable Mention 

Victoria East: Ethan White, Terrence Terrell, Jayden Kueker

Victoria West: La'Trellle Barfield, Andrew Shelton 

St. Joseph: J'Den Miller, Collin Omensinski, D'Ary Patton

Victoria Faith Academy: Avery Yates, Jacob Hall, Luke Sevier, Tyler Torres

Calhoun: Pedro Vissoto

El Campo: Reagan Spenrath 

Gonzales: Jayden Lookabill, Xavier Arguaryo, Will Knox, 

Beeville: Jade Del Bosque

Cuero: Kade Pakebusch

Edna: Logan Carroll, Bobby Smith

Hallettsville: Ryan Targac, Kyler Chovantez, Rylan Schindler

Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann, Joshua Steffek,

Industrial: Connor Barnhart, Lawson Davis, Nathan Hammack, Noah Perry, 

Karnes City: Aaron Smith

Palacios: Slone Greaves, Cameron Polk

Tidehaven: Austin Smith

Van Vleck: Cameron Franlkin, Sam Bree,

Falls City: Cody Arrisola, Kevin Jendrusch, Brady Lyssy

Yoakum: Paul Johnson, Ty Love

Weimar: Dylerick Ellison, Joey Ramirez

Louise: Rogeric Schooler, Duran Vasquez

Flatonia: Johnny Netro, Collin Bosl, Dakory Willis

Shiner: Lane Remschel, Tyler Palmer, Jared Shimek

Moulton: Jesus Pineda

Nordheim: David Torres, Deric Torres, Jakob Denton, Braylon Williams

Runge: Daniel Mendoza

Shiner St. Paul: Atley Pilat, Zakery Johnson

Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann, Joshua Steffek

