Girls Awards
Most Valuable Player
Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Sr., Victoria East
18 ppg, 7 rbg, 3 apg, 4 spg, 1 bpg.
Coach of the Year
Phillp Eddins, Schulenburg
Eddins led the Lady Horns to the UIL Class 3A state tournament and a 34-5 record - the best in school history.
Offensive player of the year
Kamaria Gipson, Sr., Beeville
22.5 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 5.7 bpg
Defensive player of the year
Ibree Coe, Jr., Cuero
9.3 ppg, 2.3 apg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 spg
Newcomer of the year
Mackenzie Berger, So., Moulton
10.7 ppg, 1.0 apg, 2.2 spg
First team
Jozelyn Washington, Sr., St. Joseph
16.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 11.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 2.2 bpg
Brynlee Hollas, Sr., Schulenburg
11 ppg, 5 apg, 8 rpg, 5 spg
Seely Metting, So., Yorktown
18.4 ppg, 3 apg, 7.5 rpg, 4.4 spg
Ashley Taylor, Sr., Yoakum
15.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 13.5 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.6 bpg
Faith Kucera, Sr., Victoria Faith Academy
20 ppg, 3 apg, 5 rpg, 5 spg, 6 bpg
Koryl Zapata, Jr. Moulton
17 ppg, 6 spg
Second team
Ashley Giesalhart, Jr., Victoria West
Giani Wimbish-Gay, Jr., Victoria East
Brandalyn Rice, Sr., Victoria East
Rebecca Wagner, So., Shiner St. Paul
Erica Otto, Jr., Schulenburg
Emma Herman, Sr., Shiner
Kennedy Koehn, Jr.,Weimar
Jackie Nichols, Jr., El Campo
Miaya Tillman, Jr., St. Joseph
Mya Shorter, Jr., El Campo
Avery Kubecka, Sr., Palacios
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Zakari Perry, Azlyn Rodriguez, Hannah Tyler, Trinity Wallace
Victoria West: Aaliyah Castillo, Alana Johnson, Aliza Scott
Calhoun: Claire Blinka
St. Joseph: Heidi Terry, Taylor Foeh
Gonzales: Devon Williams, Haley Riojas, Samantha Barnick
Cuero: Zha’Vanna Gray, Ashley Price, Mia Lozano, Jaiden Robinson, Te'era Johnson
Karnes City: Mia Lozano, Jaiden Robinson
Hallettsville: Kayla Starns, Emily Drummond
Industrial: Katelynn Stout
Nixon-Smiley: Katy Tschoepe
Edna: Sarah Autrand, Melani Guzman
Goliad: Brook Yanta
Palacios: Aleena Acosta, Olivia Filip
Tidehaven: Jehan Johnson
Van Vleck: Trinity Fields, Jatoya Cubit
Falls City: Katelyn Dziuk, Cloey Hons
Yoakum: Genasys Cuellar, Kylah Fishbeck
Weimar: Malarie Mican, Skylar Heger
Louise: Madison De Los Santos
Flatonia: Caitlin Betak
Shiner: Jenna Machacek
Refugio: Bella Coscetti
Moulton: Tristian Meisetschleager, Olivia Tesch
Austwell-Tivoli: Lia Hernandez, Audrey Martinez, Aracely Revilla
Nordheim: Danielle Wilson, Emagen Styra
Runge: Zoey Rios
Shiner St. Paul: Danni Blair, Paige Brown, Brook Pesek
Sacred Heart: Elizabeth Grahmann, Carley Haas, Ella Harper, Jules Janak
Faith Academy: Hannah Bazar, Kamilah Stafford, Jade Thomas
Boys Awards
Most Valuable Player
KeAon Griffin, Sr., St. Joseph
18.7 ppg. 8.1 rpg, 4.3 spg, 2.7 ast
Coach of the Year
Pat Erskine, Victoria West
Erskine and the Warriors clinched a playoff berth after winning one district game in the 2018-19 season. It was the first playoff appearance for West since 2016.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kevin Rankin, Jr., Victoria West
21.2 ppg, 1.7 asg
Defensive Player of the Year
Fred Jones, Jr., Wharton
16 ppg, 10 asp, 8 spg, 3 bpg
Newcomer of the Year
Antwaan Gross, So., Refugio
19 ppg, 5 apg, 4 spg
First-team
Quincy Johnson, Sr., St. Joseph
14.6 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.6 spg
Joey Ramirez, So., Weimar
17.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg
Marquis Edwards, Sr., Bay City
19.4 ppg, 3.2 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2 spg
Chase Thigpen, Sr., Hallettsville,
17 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3 rpg
Mason Roe, So., Industrial
15.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 spg
James Jones, Jr., Wharton
20 ppg, 10 rpg, 6 spg
Second-Team
Evan Tijerina, Jr., Victoria Faith Academy
Jonathon Brooks, Jr., Hallettsville
Drew Alexander, So., Yorktown
Cody Broussard, Sr., Moulton
Jordan Kelley, So., Refugio
Colten Hesseltine, Sr., Refugio
Kai Geese, Jr., Shiner St. Paul
Omar Posada, Jr, Victoria West
Kannin Mikulic, Sr., Flatonia
Ed Clay, Victoria East
Josh Steffek, Hallettsville Sacred Heart
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Ethan White, Terrence Terrell, Jayden Kueker
Victoria West: La'Trellle Barfield, Andrew Shelton
St. Joseph: J'Den Miller, Collin Omensinski, D'Ary Patton
Victoria Faith Academy: Avery Yates, Jacob Hall, Luke Sevier, Tyler Torres
Calhoun: Pedro Vissoto
El Campo: Reagan Spenrath
Gonzales: Jayden Lookabill, Xavier Arguaryo, Will Knox,
Beeville: Jade Del Bosque
Cuero: Kade Pakebusch
Edna: Logan Carroll, Bobby Smith
Hallettsville: Ryan Targac, Kyler Chovantez, Rylan Schindler
Hallettsville Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann, Joshua Steffek,
Industrial: Connor Barnhart, Lawson Davis, Nathan Hammack, Noah Perry,
Karnes City: Aaron Smith
Palacios: Slone Greaves, Cameron Polk
Tidehaven: Austin Smith
Van Vleck: Cameron Franlkin, Sam Bree,
Falls City: Cody Arrisola, Kevin Jendrusch, Brady Lyssy
Yoakum: Paul Johnson, Ty Love
Weimar: Dylerick Ellison, Joey Ramirez
Louise: Rogeric Schooler, Duran Vasquez
Flatonia: Johnny Netro, Collin Bosl, Dakory Willis
Shiner: Lane Remschel, Tyler Palmer, Jared Shimek
Moulton: Jesus Pineda
Nordheim: David Torres, Deric Torres, Jakob Denton, Braylon Williams
Runge: Daniel Mendoza
Shiner St. Paul: Atley Pilat, Zakery Johnson
Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann, Joshua Steffek
