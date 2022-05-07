Most Valuable Players
Buy Now

Yorktown’s Seely Metting and Victoria West’s Jadyn Smith were named MVPs of the Victoria Advocate All-Area basketball team.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Boys Awards

MVP

Jadyn Smith, Sr., Victoria West

  • 13.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 spg

Coach of the Year

Jameson Grasshoff, Falls City

  • Grasshoff led the Beavers (11-5) to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015.

Offensive Player of the Year

Keyshaun Green, Jr., Flatonia

  • 14.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 36% 3FG

Defensive Player of the Year

Mason Roe, Sr., Industrial

  • 17 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 7.3 apg, 4.8 spg

Newcomer of the Year

Fernando Peña, So., Victoria East

  • 12 ppg, 4 rpg
GALLERY: All-Area Superlatives

First-Team

Luke Law, Jr., Flatonia

  • 13.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.7 apg

Braylon Williams, Sr., Nordheim

  • 27 ppg, 13 rpg, 7 apg

Jordan Kelley, Sr., Refugio

  • 17 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2 apg, 4 spg

Antwaan Gross, Sr., Refugio

  • 16 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg

Riley Hurt, Sr., Ganado

  • 18.7 ppg, 7 rpg

Dayson Varela, Jr., Cuero

  • 18.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.8 spg

Second-Team

Duke Sodek, Soph, Flatonia

  • 11.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 39% 3FG

Jaxson Pipes, Sr., Falls City

  • 16.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg

Zo Morgan, Jr., Victoria West

  • 8.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.7 spg

Darrian Lacy, Sr., Victoria West

  • 10.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg

Devonte Perry, Sr., Goliad

  • 19.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 spg

Drew Alexander, Sr., Yorktown

  • 25 ppg, 10 rpg

Brady Parker, Sr., Victoria East

  • 16 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg

Joshua Muncrief, Sr., Edna

  • 10 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2 bpg

Honorable Mention

Victoria East: Eric Franklin

St. Joseph: Jack Ward, Jackson Stefka

Faith Academy: Noah Davis, Shepherd Manning, Jesse-Cruz Gonzalez, Josh Long

Hallettsville: Trace Patek, Jashaun Price

Industrial: Parker Blackwell

Flatonia: Jaidyn Guyton

Falls City: Grant Jendrusch

Schulenburg: Keisean Johnson, Kenny Schramek, Kenny King, Emmanuel Herrera, Tyler Raba, Rodney Walton

Ganado: Carson Rogers

Cuero: Tycen Williams

Edna: Markel Soto

Shiner St. Paul: Trent Brown, Zak Johnson

Girls Awards

MVP

Seely Metting, Sr., Yorktown

  • 26.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg

Coach of the Year

Kyle Armstrong, Karnes City

  • Armstrong led the Lady Badgers to a 31-9 record and within three points of a regional tournament berth.

Offensive Player of the Year

Mackenzie Berger, Sr., Moulton

  • 25.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.5 apg

Defensive Player of the Year

Kila Rodas, Sr., Edna

  • 10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 5 spg

Newcomer of the Year

Madelyne Wollam, Fr., Palacios

  • 10.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.6 spg

First-team

Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar

  • 14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.8 apg

Rebecca Wagner, Sr., Shiner St. Paul

  • 15.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 5.4 spg

Jehan Johnson, Jr., Tidehaven

  • 12.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3 spg

Jaiden Robinson, Sr., Karnes City

  • 19 ppg, 10 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg

Carrah Davis, Jr., Beeville

  • 16.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2 apg, 3.7 spg, 72 3-pointers

Ashley Price, Sr., Cuero

  • 13.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1 apg, 2 spg

Second-Team

Cayla Albers, Soph., Falls City

  • 18 ppg, 12 rpg

Airyanna Rodriguez, Jr., Schulenburg

  • 13 ppg, 12 rpg

Paige Pavlu, Jr., Weimar

  • 13 ppg, 10.8 rpg

Hannah Tyler, Sr., Victoria East

  • 12.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg

Mia Lozano, Sr., Karnes City

  • 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 8 apg

Ja’Lai Foster, Jr., Ganado

  • 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 spg

Cara Polk, Sr., Palacios

  • 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 spg

Shayne Wollam, Jr., Palacios

  • 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 spg

Isis Robinson, Sr., Shiner

  • 13.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.3 apg

Honorable Mention

Victoria West: Leilani Green, Marleigh Gomez, Shadow Gomez

Faith Academy: Analisa Castillo, Carissa Barron

Schulenburg: Jessalyn Gipson, Jordan Sommer

Weimar: Skylar Heger, Kim Hinze, Izzy Reeves, Chandley Tolbert

Tidehaven: Madison Kacer, Mary Johnson, Emma Swift

Ganado: Kate Smith, Macy Kolacny

Edna: Kystin Zarate

Shiner: Morgan Lenehan, Rylee Vancura, Haley Patek, Callie Sevcik

Cuero: Zha’Vanna Gray, Aubrey Bowles, Arissa Carbonara, Charity Gray

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.