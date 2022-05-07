Boys Awards
Victoria West's Jadyn Smith wanted to be a leader like those before him. His performance this season earned boys MVP honors on the Victoria Advocate All-Area team.
MVP
Jadyn Smith, Sr., Victoria West
- 13.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.5 spg
Coach of the Year
Jameson Grasshoff, Falls City
- Grasshoff led the Beavers (11-5) to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015.
Offensive Player of the Year
Keyshaun Green, Jr., Flatonia
- 14.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 36% 3FG
Defensive Player of the Year
Mason Roe, Sr., Industrial
- 17 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 7.3 apg, 4.8 spg
Newcomer of the Year
Fernando Peña, So., Victoria East
- 12 ppg, 4 rpg
First-Team
Luke Law, Jr., Flatonia
- 13.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.7 apg
Braylon Williams, Sr., Nordheim
- 27 ppg, 13 rpg, 7 apg
Jordan Kelley, Sr., Refugio
- 17 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2 apg, 4 spg
Antwaan Gross, Sr., Refugio
- 16 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg
Riley Hurt, Sr., Ganado
- 18.7 ppg, 7 rpg
Dayson Varela, Jr., Cuero
- 18.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.8 spg
Second-Team
Duke Sodek, Soph, Flatonia
- 11.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 39% 3FG
Jaxson Pipes, Sr., Falls City
- 16.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg
Zo Morgan, Jr., Victoria West
- 8.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.7 spg
Darrian Lacy, Sr., Victoria West
- 10.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg
Devonte Perry, Sr., Goliad
- 19.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 spg
Drew Alexander, Sr., Yorktown
- 25 ppg, 10 rpg
Brady Parker, Sr., Victoria East
- 16 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg
Joshua Muncrief, Sr., Edna
- 10 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2 bpg
Honorable Mention
Victoria East: Eric Franklin
St. Joseph: Jack Ward, Jackson Stefka
Faith Academy: Noah Davis, Shepherd Manning, Jesse-Cruz Gonzalez, Josh Long
Hallettsville: Trace Patek, Jashaun Price
Industrial: Parker Blackwell
Flatonia: Jaidyn Guyton
Falls City: Grant Jendrusch
Schulenburg: Keisean Johnson, Kenny Schramek, Kenny King, Emmanuel Herrera, Tyler Raba, Rodney Walton
Ganado: Carson Rogers
Cuero: Tycen Williams
Edna: Markel Soto
Shiner St. Paul: Trent Brown, Zak Johnson
Girls Awards
Opposing teams tried almost anything to stop Yorktown's Seely Metting this season. She still averaged over 26 points per game and was named the girls MVP on the Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball team.
MVP
Seely Metting, Sr., Yorktown
- 26.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg
Coach of the Year
Kyle Armstrong, Karnes City
- Armstrong led the Lady Badgers to a 31-9 record and within three points of a regional tournament berth.
Offensive Player of the Year
Mackenzie Berger, Sr., Moulton
- 25.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.5 apg
Defensive Player of the Year
Kila Rodas, Sr., Edna
- 10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 5 spg
Newcomer of the Year
Madelyne Wollam, Fr., Palacios
- 10.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.6 spg
First-team
Malarie Mican, Sr., Weimar
- 14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.8 apg
Rebecca Wagner, Sr., Shiner St. Paul
- 15.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 5.4 spg
Jehan Johnson, Jr., Tidehaven
- 12.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3 spg
Jaiden Robinson, Sr., Karnes City
- 19 ppg, 10 rpg, 6 apg, 4 spg
Carrah Davis, Jr., Beeville
- 16.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2 apg, 3.7 spg, 72 3-pointers
Ashley Price, Sr., Cuero
- 13.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1 apg, 2 spg
Second-Team
Cayla Albers, Soph., Falls City
- 18 ppg, 12 rpg
Airyanna Rodriguez, Jr., Schulenburg
- 13 ppg, 12 rpg
Paige Pavlu, Jr., Weimar
- 13 ppg, 10.8 rpg
Hannah Tyler, Sr., Victoria East
- 12.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg
Mia Lozano, Sr., Karnes City
- 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 8 apg
Ja’Lai Foster, Jr., Ganado
- 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
Cara Polk, Sr., Palacios
- 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 spg
Shayne Wollam, Jr., Palacios
- 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 spg
Isis Robinson, Sr., Shiner
- 13.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.3 apg
Honorable Mention
Victoria West: Leilani Green, Marleigh Gomez, Shadow Gomez
Faith Academy: Analisa Castillo, Carissa Barron
Schulenburg: Jessalyn Gipson, Jordan Sommer
Weimar: Skylar Heger, Kim Hinze, Izzy Reeves, Chandley Tolbert
Tidehaven: Madison Kacer, Mary Johnson, Emma Swift
Ganado: Kate Smith, Macy Kolacny
Edna: Kystin Zarate
Shiner: Morgan Lenehan, Rylee Vancura, Haley Patek, Callie Sevcik
Cuero: Zha’Vanna Gray, Aubrey Bowles, Arissa Carbonara, Charity Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.