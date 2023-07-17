TYLER — The Victoria Northeast All-Stars were so close to making history on Saturday.
The squad did make history on Sunday, becoming the first team from Victoria to win a Junior League game in the Texas East State Baseball Tournament.
They scored a 14-0 win over Texas City in an elimination game at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
Victoria NE will now face either Lufkin or Vidor in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday.
After a gut-wrenching 8-7 loss to Vidor in the first game of the tournament, Victoria bounced back in a big way. The team scored single runs in the first and third innings, with a three-spot in the fourth, followed by nine runs in the fifth.
Andrew Alvarado and Kage Hradek combined on the mound for the shutout. Alvarado pitched 2 ⅓ innings, allowing one hit while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter. Hradek hurled 2 ⅔ innings, giving up a hit while striking out two.
Top hitters for Victoria were Parker Baros (2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 1 stolen base), Jason Perez (1 hit, 1 run), Caden Krawietz (2 hits — double, single —, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Jazzric Huff (1 hit, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases), Alvarado (2 doubles, 1 run, 3 RBIs), Treylen Youngblood (2 hits, RBI, 1 stolen base), Blaze Mozisek (1 stolen base), Hradek (1 hit, 1 run, 1 stolen base), Ben Garcia (1 run, 1 stolen base), Gage Kirkpatrick (2 runs), Christian Franco (1 run, 1 RBI) and Jaron Ruiz (1 run, 1 RBI).
Forest Weaks and Daxx Allgood had hits for Texas City. Matt Ramirez and Weaks added stolen bases.
In the first inning, Victoria shortstop Baros made an over-the-shoulder catch and then fired to second baseman Youngblood.
The Texas East State Little League Tournament continues through Tuesday at Faulkner Park (410 W. Cumberland Road, Tyler 75703).
The tournament is for sectional winners for 8-10, 9-11, Major League, Junior League and Challenger Division.
Cost is $15 per car per day to attend.
The Major League winner advances to the Southwest Region in Waco (Aug. 3-8). The Southwest Region winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (Aug. 16-27).
The Junior League winner advances to the Southwest Region in Albuquerque, New Mexico (July 31-Aug. 10). The Southwest Region winner advances to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan (Aug. 13-20).