John Kozelsky tees off on the 16th hole at the Victoria Country Club during the City Championships last year.

 Charlie Blalock | cblalock@vicad.com

The Victoria City Championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club at Colony Creek announced Thursday.

The tournament, which began in 2010, features more than 100 men, women and junior amateur golfers from Victoria.

The tournament is played at The Club at Colony Creek, Victoria Country Club and Riverside Golf Course during the Memorial holiday weekend.

Not only do golfers compete on the course, they’re also treated to a sit-down dinner and a guest speaker.

“It had to happen because there’s so many uncertainties,” said Claud Jacobs, who co-founded the City Championships in 2010. “I hate to see it being canceled – especially because it has been a significant golfing event in Victoria.”

All three Victoria golf courses are continuing to follow social distancing guidelines but with that many golfers participating, Jacobs said it wouldn’t be possible to have the event.

“Social distancing requires one player in each golf cart and that would be impossible with that many golfers,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said rescheduling the event is up to the golf professionals. But with the pandemic, everything is still up in the air.

“It’s a significant event for Victoria because we have three phenomenal courses here,” he said. “They are all so different, and they give the golfers an opportunity to enjoy all three of them.”

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

