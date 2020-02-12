The Victoria Cobra Athletics ended their season playing in the Texas Homeschool State Basketball Tournament Championship in Round Rock this past weekend.
The 16U Boys won second place in the Silver Division after losing to the HHA Mavericks 43-41.
Judd Tindell was awarded All Tourney MVP for the Cobras and Trenton Blank took home the Christian Character award.
18U Boys won 3rd place in Division II beating the Abilene Hawks in a decisive win, 55-37.
Diego Pickens was the Cobras’ All-Tournament MVP and Joseph Aparicio was awarded the Christian Character medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.