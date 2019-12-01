BRYAN — The Victoria Cobras captured the TAIAO 6-man Division II state championship with a 46-24 win over the BVCHEA Mustangs at Baker Field on Saturday.
Christian Atherton was named the offensive MVP and Isaac Sauceda was named defensive MVP. Five Cobras also qualified for the TAIAO all-star game next Saturday in Bryan. Representing the Cobras in the all-star game will be Eddie Gonzales, Collin Riggs, Christian Atherton, Dawson Roach and Kelson Schoonover.
The team is coached by Kevin Riggs and Bert Schoonover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.