After losing in five sets to Coastal Bend College on Monday, Mikela Mireles wanted another chance.
The Victoria College freshman outside hitter felt the motivation to beat the Cougars as they took the court Wednesday at the Victoria College Sports Center.
"We knew that we couldn't let them win against us twice in a row," Mireles said. "They were coming into our house with all the momentum after beating us. It was a tough loss for us, but we knew we had to come out swinging."
The Pirates (3-14, 1-9) had a strong start and got their revenge, hanging on to beat Coastal Bend in four sets: 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21. It was first NJCAA Region XIV win of the season for Victoria College.
"It's really been a long time coming," Mireles said. "We know that we should have been able to beat every team that we have lost to so far. It's just not went the right way for us. We had to come together as a team, and we finally worked it out and figured out how to get that win. I'm just amazingly proud of how we worked that out and were able to do that."
Victoria College jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but Coastal Bend fought its way back into the set and eventually tied things at 19. The Pirates answered back, regaining the lead and taking the set to gain an advantage in the match.
"It's all about the heart and energy we play with," said Victoria College head coach Josh Moore. "In most cases we may not have the pure talent that some of these other teams have and with that being the case, we can't have ups and downs.
"If we stay up and play to the best of our ability, we can beat anyone, but if we are a roller coaster as far as energy, as hustle, we won't beat anyone. We don't have the the skills or scholarship players, but constant energy can make up for that."
The Pirates used that momentum going into the second set. VC took control early and pulled away for an easy win to go up two sets to zero.
The momentum changed in the third set, as Coastal Bend controlled things from the start and took the set easily. But VC found themselves again in the fourth set, going up 16-10 before Coastal Bend started to claw its way back into the set, Coastal Bend got within three, but Victoria College answered back to secure its first conference win of the season.
"It's been really fun playing here this year," Mireles said. "I love the team that I'm playing with and all of the coaches are amazing. They've taught me so much. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Mireles has been a major player for the Pirates in her freshman season, as she leads the team in kills.
"Mikela early in the season had a lot of attempts, but not enough kills compared to the amount of attempts she was having," Moore said. "We sat down and talked with her about that and told her 'you're doing good, but you could be doing better, and we need that for us to win.' These past four of five games, she's been so much better. The ball is in her hands and she's shows what she can do with it."
The Pirates will head to Athens to play back to back games against Trinity Valley Community College, and are just 10 days away from their first appearance in the NJCAA Region XIV playoffs, which will be played in Athens starting March 31.
"That was the biggest part of this win," Moore said. Sometimes you lose so much that it's all you know how to do. This win was big in trying to change and overcome that mindset. Knowing that we can win in tough circumstances and that we have a conference win under our belts."
NJCAA Region XIV
Victoria College 3, Coastal Bend College 1
VC: 25 25 18 25
CB: 23 16 25 21
