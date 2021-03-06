Miles Macadory wasn’t in the starting lineup for Victoria College when it played Jacksonville College.
But Macadory didn’t pout and made a major contribution off the bench.
“I was telling myself all of yesterday, because we had a very good practice, if I get my teammates going early they would get me going,” Macadory said. “They know I’m dealing with an injury, so when I slacked off, they picked up and when they slacked off, I picked up.”
Macadory scored 25 points to lead the Pirates to an 88-80 win over the Jaguars on Saturday at the Sports Center.
The win was Victoria College’s first at home since it became an NJCAA program in the 2019-2020 season.
“I’m excited to actually win here,” said first-year Victoria College head coach David Graves. “I think it’s a blessing. I’m just excited to be part of it.”
Macadory came to Victoria College this season from Paris Junior College.
Graves wants the 6-foot-6 sophomore from Sachse High School to reach his full potential.
“He’s been in this league, and he understands it,” Graves said. “He’s a Division I player and understands the mentality of what you have to play with every day. Inconsistency doesn’t get you playing time. I was very proud of him for accepting his role and not letting it tear him down and understanding it’s not for him. It’s for his team. He did a great job.”
Graves was pleased with the way the Pirates (3-4) moved the ball and limited their turnovers.
Victoria College went ahead to stay on Macadory’s 3-pointer with 14:04 left in the first half and built as much as a 14-point advantage over the Jaguars (3-10).
“We go back and watch way more film now and let the guys see what they’re doing and the energy they have and the continuation of being consistent,” Graves said. “So we just made our goals to be consistent. They just have to put their foot down and understand that we can win. We have to earn it, though.”
Tariq Aman scored 15 points. Jordan Wallace had 13, and Kenyatis Turner added 11 for the Pirates.
“We did a lot of things in term of our lineups in terms of our depth now,” Graves said. “We have a lot of guys who are coming along that we are trusting. It’s helped us tremendously with fresh legs and different styles of play.”
Macadory has no doubt Victoria College is headed in the right direction.
“I feel like that was a really good win for us,” he said. “As a team, we always grade ourselves after the game. I feel like as a team we had a six or seven out of 10, so as a team we've still got three or four more levels to get better in terms of rebounding, protecting the ball, being more efficient, defensive stops and rotation. I feel like we can build on this win and head into the regional tournament with a chip on our shoulder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.