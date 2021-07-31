Donte’ Davis’ road to Victoria College began with a visit to the website indeed.com, and was cemented in his meetings with school administrators.
Davis, 34, has become the school’s third head basketball coach in its third season of National Junior College Athletic Conference competition.
Davis will replace David Graves, who resigned after leading the Pirates to their first overall win and first conference tournament win in his first season.
“This is an opportunity I always wanted to be a part of,” Davis said. “Most importantly, because of our AD. I just love Josh (Moore). He’s the type of AD that is very open, very honest, very transparent. He understands the mind of a coach because he is a coach.”
Davis was the head coach at Owens Community College, a NJCAA Division II school in Perrysburg, Ohio for two seasons.
He previously spent two seasons as the assistant director of basketball operations at Division I Longwood University, and was the head coach for one season at Lorain Community College in Ohio.
Davis is a Cleveland native, who played basketball for two seasons at Lakeland College in Ohio.
“I saw the season they had and who they played against,” Davis said of the Pirates. “My wife and I always wanted to move to Texas. So my wife and I prayed about it and this happened.”
After going winless in its inaugural season, Victoria College improved to 6-12 overall and 5-11 in conference last season while winning a game at the conference tournament.
Davis said he has already secured commitments from two Division I transfers, and from a 7-foot-2 player, who was being recruited by Division I teams.
“Recruiting is not just about recruiting the best players,” Davis said. “It’s about recruiting the best character. I’m a young coach, but I kind of have an old soul. I don’t really focus on just talent.
“For me, I got into coaching because I love to mentor,” he continued. “To be able to close that gap (with other teams) is not only about stressing the talent gap, but it’s about getting to know your players so they understand the bond with their teammates and coaches.”
The Pirates will begin conditioning Aug. 8 before moving into the fundamentals of the offense and defense in September. Their first day on the court will be Oct. 1.
“This is going to be a very, very exciting year,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a different kind of basketball for Victoria.”
