Brycen Thomas’ second season at Victoria College has been much different than his first.
The Pirates picked up the school’s first NJCAA win, first home win and first conference tournament win before finishing with a 6-12 record last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria College’s Brycen Thomas from Humble scores on a follow shot. pic.twitter.com/fL5h2mU0NN— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 8, 2022
But Victoria College is still seeking its first win this season and fell to 0-13 overall and 0-6 in conference with an 81-46 loss to Panola College on Saturday at the Sports Center.
“It’s frustrating, but we can get it back right,” said Thomas, who played in high school at Humble. “There are a lot of changes going on. We’ve just got to adjust and stay together as a team and make sure that we’re straight as a team.”
The biggest change for the Pirates was Donte Davis replacing David Graves as head coach.
Davis inherited many of Graves’ players, but has been installing his own system.
“We have to continue to teach no matter what, continue to teach,” Davis said. “If you continue to teach, at some point they’ll figure it out.”
Kaelon Harkema, who played in high school in Louisville, Ky., led Victoria College with 11 points, and Thomas added 10 against Panola.
Humble’s Brycen Thomas scored 10 points in Victoria College’s 81-46 loss to Panola College. pic.twitter.com/R8gk0fdfKZ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 9, 2022
“There’s nothing wrong with the coaching change,” Thomas said. “It’s us as players. We just need to get in the gym and help each other. We haven’t been winning games, but we’re going to be alright and we’re going to figure it out for sure.”
Bennie Amos III scored 15 points to lead the Ponies (13-4, 4-2), who had 11 players score.
“It’s a tough trip,” said Panola College coach Aaron Smith. “You know coming down here is about five hours and it makes for a long day. I was pleased with our guys. It looked like they were focused and ready to play defense, especially in the first half, and took pride on that end of the floor and that really helped us.”
Victoria College stayed within striking distance until the midway point of the first half, and the Panola College took a 40-15 lead into halftime.
“We need to stay positive at all times and show them the little things we do good,” Davis said. “Like tonight, yes we lost, but this might have been the hardest games they played on both ends of the floor other than Kilgore and Trinity Valley.
“They played so hard tonight and that’s what we have to hang our hats on. When you watch film, you say, ‘This is how hard you played for x amount of minutes. Let’s see what happens if you do it for twice as long.’”
At the Sports Center for Panola College-Victoria College JUCO basketball. pic.twitter.com/33aWpj4ycn— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 8, 2022
Victoria College returns to the Sports Center at 3 p.m. Monday to play Paris Junior College.
“The coaches are giving us the blueprint,” Thomas said. “It’s on us as players. We need to go out and execute. He’s giving us the right plays. We’re just not playing. We need to play to our potential and how we know we can play.”
NOTE: Schulenburg graduate Alex Lozano is playing at Victoria College. Lozano and the Shorthorns advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last season. Lozano is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
