Victoria College defeated Coastal Bend Community College 77-73 in a Region XIV East Division men's basketball game on the road Monday.
Miles Macadory, Tariq Aman, Jordan Wallace and Kenyatis Turner all reached double digits in scoring as the Pirates earned their fourth win of the season and improved their record to 4-6.
Macadory led with 19 points and 11 rebounds, hitting three 3-pointers. As a team the Pirates outrebounded the Cougars 36-0 and forced nine steals.
Aman was second on the team with 18 points, while Wallace and Turner scored 14 points each.
VC next plays Coastal Bend at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at VC's Sports Center.
