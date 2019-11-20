Brycen Thomas knew Victoria College was playing the No. 1 National Junior College Athletic Association team in the nation.
But Thomas wasn’t about to shy away from the competition.
“We’ve got to have a dog mentality and keep working,” Thomas said. “That’s what we do in practice is just work and run every day. We’re going to have to get after it to stay with these guys.”
Thomas, a true freshman from Humble, is a member of Victoria College’s first team to compete in the NJCAA after playing as a club team the past few seasons.
He made the team at a tryout in July and along with teammate Kenvatis Turner from Corpus Christi King scored 18 points in the Pirates’ 106-60 loss to Ranger College (9-0) on Wednesday night at the Victoria College Sports Center.
“We’re just trying to raise the bar and set it real high,” said Victoria College coach Jesse Ortega, whose team dropped to 0-3. “Day-in and day-out we just want to compete. Nights like tonight, when it didn’t really go like we wanted, I thought we played extremely hard so that’s something we can hang our hats on. We’ve got a lot of freshmen so we’re just going to continue to improve week-in and week-out.”
Ranger College is coached by former Texas A&M and Kentucky coach Billy Gillespie.
The Rangers sent eight players to the Division I level last season, and have five returnees from a team that lost in the national final.
“It’s fun because you get a chance to make a difference in a guy who is a late bloomer or had academic issues he’s trying to catch up on or transfers,” Gillespie said. “It’s a lot of fun because there are very, very hungry players and there are good players.”
Ortega admits recruiting players to a new program is not easy, but expects to see more interest as the program gets established.
“Being our first year, we kind of did it how we did in the past and held a tryout and took the guys who came to the tryout,” he said. “As the years go by, we’re going to try and get out on the road and see high school kids, watch film and talk to other coaches.”
Gillespie believes Victoria College has the potential to have a competitive program.
“They’re obviously on the right path,” Gillespie said. “If he’s (Ortega) allowed to have enough scholarships to compete, he will, no doubt about it.”
Thomas and his teammates were disappointed in the outcome, but optimistic about the future.
“It’s a good experience because there’s a lot of competition out here,” Thomas said. “We’re going to have to work hard every single day in order to maintain and stay with the guys.”
