Victoria College needed a spark after halftime.

Down much of the first half to Coastal Bend College on Wednesday night, the Pirates desperately needed to gain some type of momentum to get back into the game following the break.

VC freshman Michael Hawkins gave it to them when he drained a three-pointer a minute into the second half, putting the Pirates down only four points against the Cougars.

However, VC wasn’t able to capitalize off of Hawkins’ shot. They allowed a 22-6 run from Coastal Bend, which proved to be too much for the Pirates to overcome in an 86-68 Region XIV loss at the VC Sports Center.

“We had spurts of it where we cut it to four, and then the second spurt we cut it to nine, but we just didn’t play hard,” said VC head coach Donte Davis.

“The guys just did not play hard. They did not come here to execute the way they were supposed to. It is frustrating, because we were more than prepared, but just did not do our jobs today,” he added.

The Pirates (3-19, 2-9) turned the ball over 22 times on Wednesday night, many of them leading to points for the Cougars (14-7, 7-3).

“(Turnovers) were a big, big impact,” said VC’s Jaleen Goodman. “When we were turning the ball over they were scoring every single possession we turned the ball over so if we would have cut those short it would have been less points for the other team and maybe more points for us.”

Goodman ended the game with a team-high 21 points, while Markhi Strickland (14), Michael Hawkins (12) and Christopher Williams Jr. (10) rounded out the players in double figures for the Pirates.

VC was short-handed once again, playing with only seven players, however Davis didn’t think that it had a major impact on the outcome of the game.

“People could say that maybe it's the lack of not having enough players, but I’m not going to say that because we’ve won a game with six players,” he said. “I can’t really sit here and say it's the lack of anything. It’s just the lack of hard work.”

The Pirates ended the night shooting 43.9% from the field (25/57), however the Cougars outpaced them with a 57.4% performance (31/54).

The Cougars also out rebounded VC 31 to 24, with 10 of them going to Coastal Bend freshman Willie Williams, who added nine points.

CBC was led by sophomore guard Breion Powell, who scored a game-high 22 points.

“They played really, really hard, and I’m just trying for our guys to match that energy every day,” Davis said about Costal Bend. “When you do have seven players you have to match that energy. You have to play hard. You have to execute and value the basketball.”

Region XIV basketball

Coastal Bend College 86, Victoria College 68

Points: (VC) J. Goodman 21, M. Strickland 14, M. Hawkins 12, C. Williams 10; (CBC) B. Powell 22, J. Muttilib16, M. Nash 13, T. Anderson 10

Halftime: Coastal Bend 34-27. 3-pointers: (VC) J. Goodman 2, E. Smith 1, C. Williams Jr. 1; (CBC) J. Muttilib 2, P. McKey 1, M. Nash 1.

Records: Victoria College 3-19, 2-9, Coastal Bend College 14-7, 7-3