Victoria College point guard Tariq Aman wasn’t thinking of the big picture when he drove to the basket against Jacksonville College.
Aman’s thoughts were strictly on winning a game.
“Going down the stretch, we started seeing the ball go in,” Aman said. “I realized I could kind of get downhill whenever I wanted to. I was lucky enough to see another opportunity to score the ball.”
Aman’s layup with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the Pirates to a 74-72 win.
The victory was the first for Victoria College in NJCAA play, and snapped a 26-game losing streak.
“Going into this year, we expect nothing less than to win every single game,” Aman said. “Last year, means nothing to us. We’re a whole new program. Going into every game on the schedule, they think of the team last year. But once we step on the floor and once that clock starts, it’s a whole different team.”
Aman, who played in high school at Coppell and transferred from Temple College, was part of first-year coach David Graves’ inaugural recruiting class.
“We’ve got to learn how to win still,” Graves said. “We got one win and if we don’t settle for that, we can be extremely good with this group of guys. I just want them to understand to have the sense of urgency to be in that competition for the South title and understand what it’s like to build a tradition here with their hearts.”
The Pirates (1-3) were unable to continue their success in an 81-72 loss to Lamar State-Port Arthur (2-2) on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Center.
Victoria College had a 36-35 lead at halftime, and led 46-45 on a jumper by Lance Mosley (West Hardin) with 15:47 remaining in the second half.
But the Seahawks went on a 19-6 run, and the Pirates never got closer than eight points.
“I think we just got complacent,” Graves said. “It’s a new program. We’ve got to learn that a lead is very valuable. We’ve got to understand the importance of every possession, most importantly the importance of every possession defensively and in transition.”
Aman had 22 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead Victoria College. Jordan Wallace (Fort Bend Ridge Point) and Ethan Austin (Eustace) each scored 16 points.
“It’s more of just come together as a team and sticking to what we do,” Aman said. “Whenever teams go on runs in these games, it’s kind of because we go away from what we do. We’re best when we’re pushing the ball. Whenever we go away from what we do best, that’s kind of when teams go on a run.”
