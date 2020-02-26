BEEVILLE – Four players scored in double figures, but Victoria College dropped a 109-79 decision to Coastal Bend College in its final game of the season on Wednesday night.
The Pirates completed their first season of National Junior College Athletic Association play with an 0-24 overall record and went 0-19 in Region XIV play.
Jacob Brown led Victoria College with 35 points. Kenyatis Turner scored 18 points, Mikael Garza had 12 points, and Larryon Forde had 10 points.
The Cougars improved to 11-17 overall and 5-13 in conference.
