Despite four players reaching double digits scoring, Victoria College lost 83-76 to Panola College in a Region XIV East Division basketball game Saturday.
Jordan Wallace and Tariq Aman led Victoria College (5-9) with 19 points each. Miles Macadory and Kenyatis Turner added 18 and 17 points respectively. Macadory hit three 3-pointers.
VC led 36-35 at halftime but Panola College (13-5) outscored the Pirates 48-40 in the second half for the 83-76 victory.
VC next plays Navarro College at 2 p.m. Wednesday at VC's Sports Center.
Region XIV East Division
Panola College 83, Victoria College 76
Points: (VC) Jordan Wallace 19, Tariq Aman 19, Miles Macadory 18, Kenyatis Turner 17, Cobe Dillard 3
3-pointers: Macadory 3, Aman, Turner; Halftime: VC 36-35; Records: VC 5-9; Panola College 13-5
