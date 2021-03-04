CLEBURNE — Victoria College fell to 2-4 on the season after a 74-60 Region XIV East Division loss to Paris Junior College on Wednesday.
Kenyatis Turner led the Pirates with 16 points. Tariq Aman had 13 points and Jordan Wallace added 12 for the Pirates.
Paris Junior College improves to 6-5 with the win.
Victoria College next hosts Jacksonville College (3-9) at 2 p.m. Saturday at VC's Sports Center.
