JACKSONVILLE — Tariq Aman made a layup with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Victoria College a 74-72 win over Jacksonville College on Wednesday night.
The win was the first for the Pirates in their second season of National Junior College Athletic Association play.
Victoria College (1-2) went 0-24 in its first season of NJCAA play.
Aman took an inbound pass with 8.7 seconds and weaved his way to the basket for the winning shot.
Aman, a transfer from Temple College who is from Coppell, led all scorers with 32 points.
Miles Macadory (Sachse/Paris JC) added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Wallace (Fort Bend Ridge Point/Collin College) had 13 points for Victoria College.
The Pirates play their home opener against Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria College Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.