Victoria College’s recently founded cross country program has its first head coach: Ronnie Moore.
Moore, a Houston native, will step into the position with over 25 years of combined high school and college coaching experience.
“This position is kind of unique,” Moore said via a Victoria College press release. “Talking to Dr. Kent, we had a good talk about that. The Victoria area has a rich history of cross country from the 1980s. This is an opportunity to rekindle that and put it in the highlights within the next few years.”
His previous stops as a high school head coach include nine years at Houston Episcopal High School, and two years at St. John’s in Houston.
He transitioned into collegiate athletics, serving as a head coach at Pratt Community College, Shorter University, Columbus State University, Campbellsville University, Wentworth Military Academy & College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Kansas City Kansas Community College.
Moore graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Houston, and then went on to compete at Blinn Junior College, where he was coached by now decorated Texas A&M Track and Field head coach, Pat Henry.
He then moved onto the University of Arkansas, where he was led by John McDonnell, who has won 40 NCAA track championships during his career.
Moore graduated from the University of Arkansas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology – Physical Education with an emphasis in Athletic Training. He later received a Master of Science in Human Performance with an emphasis in Wellness at Pittsburg State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.