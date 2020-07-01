Victoria College hires Waelder's Graves as head coach

The last time David Graves coached a basketball game was for Waelder in the regional tournament.
The next time he coaches a game will be in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Graves, 31, was named as the head basketball coach at Victoria College on Wednesday.
“What intrigued me was to help turn a program around that coach (Josh) Moore is trying to build and what the school and community want to see,” Graves said. “The type of players you have to have because it’s a job. It’s not recreational in terms of just show up and get a practice in and go hang out with my friends.”
Graves led Waelder to a 33-6 record in his only year at the school. He was previously the head coach at North Zulch and an assistant at Bryan Rudder.
“Defensively, my style doesn’t change,” he said. “I’m a man-to-man guy. We’ll do a lot of different style of man that’s not really seen. Offensively, we just go to our strengths. I’ll figure that out once I see them on the floor.”
Graves will replace Jesse Ortega, who left after the Pirates went 0-24 in their first season after moving from the club level to NJCAA competition.
“It just takes a different kind of kid to play at this level,” Graves said. “I think that understanding the league and getting to know the people I’ve got to know and also being in high school basketball and getting to see a lot of different basketball is going to help me.”
Graves knows the key to any program is to recruit the right players, and he’s ready to get started.
“We’re going to bring in the kids we can bring in,” he said. “My mind set is to get them to buy in. I’m a big believer that five guys who will work are better than two All-Americans because they’re not about themselves.
“All it takes is one accomplishment to see we are good and we can play together, we do care about each other and coach has put us on the right path. Once you put all four of those together, that fifth one is just the full trust and I think it takes them to whole another level of competing.”
