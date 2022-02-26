Alex Lozano’s first season at Victoria College couldn’t have been more different than his senior year at Schulenburg.
Lozano helped lead the Shorthorns to the state semifinals last season. He won only one game as a freshman at Victoria College.
“It was exciting,” Lozano said. “It was new for me to come to college to play. A lot of higher talent. It’s a much faster pace. It was a fun season, we didn’t get a lot of wins, though.”
Victoria College wrapped up its third season of National Junior College Athletic Association play with an 89-54 loss on Saturday at the Sports Center.
The Pirates finished 1-25 and 1-18 in Region XIV play. Their lone win was an 80-78 double-overtime victory over Jacksonville College.
“It’s everything,” Lozano said. “Everybody’s bigger, everybody’s stronger at the next level. It’s just a lot different than high school, but it’s fun.”
Victoria College coach Donte Davis admitted his first season didn’t go as he planned, but he was far from discouraged.
“It was long, very long,” Davis said. “But at the end of the day, it was one of the best seasons I’ve ever had as a coach. It taught me a lot more than I came here thinking I was going to learn.”
Davis wasn’t surprised by the level of competition in conference, but realized the Pirates have to do a lot of catching up.
“I knew the level we had to play at,” he said. “It was just developing the guys to get there. We spent more time actually having to develop this team than actually playing.”
Lozano knows he has a lot of work to do during the offseason.
“We’re going to do summer workouts,” he said. “I already talked to Coach and he talked to me about different workouts throughout the summer.”
Davis expects the Pirates to take a big step next season.
“It actually started two months ago and we’re ready to roll,” he said. “We’ve got quite a few people already committed and we’re waiting on three or four more. The puzzle is finished. We’re starting today.”
NOTES: Victoria College honored sophomores Brycen Thomas, Kenyatis Turner, Noah Lattin and Larryon Forde before the game…Kaelon Harkema scored 16 points, and Forde had 10 for the Pirates against Lee College...Lee College led 35-26 at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half.
