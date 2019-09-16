The Victoria College men’s soccer team added to their undefeated start to the season with a 4-0 win over Concordia University on Sunday.
The win improved the Jaguars to 6-0 on the season, the best start in the history of UHV soccer.
Brody Patience started the scoring for UHV in the 8th minute with a goal off of an Adrian Mendoza pass. Adrian Mendoza added a second for the Jaguars in the 28th minute to double the lead.
Daniel Gribben added a third for UHV shortly after halftime on a solo effort, and Jean Bosco Irumva capped things off in the 49th minute with a goal off a Diego Alvarez pass.
It was a dominant performance from the Jaguars, as the keepers for UHV were only forced into one save in the game and Concordia only mustered three shots overall.
On the women’s side, UHV evened their record at 3-3 with a 1-0 win over Concordia.
The game went to extra time before Amanda Bautista scored a goal off of an Elizabeth Reyes assist to give the Jaguars the lead for good in the 97th minute.
The Jaguars outshot Concordia 21-16 in the game, including getting four shots off in extra time while Concordia had zero.
Amanda Bautista was forced into 8 saves in the game but was able to come away with the shutout for UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.