Victoria College has its eyes on improving this season.
With a brand new head coach in LaMonica Peacock and an almost entirely revamped roster, the Pirates are hoping to outperform the program’s 5-27 finish in 2022.
After losing its first match of the season on Friday to Our Lady of the Lake JV team 3-1, the Pirates responded with a 3-2 win (23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12) over Dallas College Mountain View in the Victoria College gym to secure the first victory of the year.
“We improved our energy and our communication,” said VC sophomore libero Ashley Sanchez about the difference between matches. “First game our communication was lacking and our energy was very low. We just wanted it. We were very hyped, there was fire in the room and we got a hold of it.”
VC (1-1) had the Lions’ backs against the wall, going up 2-1 after three sets, however Dallas College Mountain View was able to claim the fourth set after going up 12-4 early.
The Lions then went ahead 8-6 in the final set, before the Pirates came back to win with help from Eliyanna Hatcher, who led the team with 15 kills.
“I feel like we really deserved this win,” Hatcher said. “We put in a lot of work and we just needed this under our belt.”
“It felt phenomenal having my players and trusting in them,” said Peacock, who claimed her first win as a head coach. “Yes, we didn’t get that fourth set, but they pulled through and they fought. They gave a lot of heart in that fifth set.”
Hatcher added 5 digs and a block while Amanda Sandoval lead the team in assists with 14. Victoria East grad Trinity Morris recorded 12 assists and 6 digs.
“It is extremely big," Hatcher said about the win. "It makes us very hopeful for the season and I know that for a fact we are going to achieve a lot more, but this is a very high start."
Non-Conference
Victoria College 3, Dallas College Mountain View 2
VC 23 25 25 16 15
DCMV 25 22 20 25 12
Highlights: (VC) Eliyanna Hatcher 15 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Amanda Sandoval 14 assists, 6 kills, 1 block; Ashley Sanchez 10 digs; Michaiah Miller 14 assists, 2 digs; Trinity Morris 12 assists, 6 digs. Record: VC 1-1