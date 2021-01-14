Kia Willborn has had quite an adjustment in her first year at Victoria College.
Willborn, a freshman setter, was prepared to play in the fall before junior colleges around the country shifted all close-contact fall sports to the spring.
Now with three scrimmages already cancelled this spring because of COVID-19, she is getting antsy to play.
"It's been hard getting used to," Willborn said. "We've had scrimmages canceled over and over again and it's been hard just keeping our groove but we've done our best and it's really going good and we're ready."
While she is ready to get on the court, having the extra time in practice has been something Willborn and the team have used to their advantage.
"Having that extra time in the fall really helped us work with these freshmen," said Victoria College head coach Josh Moore. "We were able to work with these freshmen and and keep elevating their individual skills, which is a big thing because we don't have that many years with them as a junior college. It let us get a jump start on that before they even played a game."
Key returners for the Pirates include Ryndee Weishuhn, Valerie De La Fuente and Brooke Oney.
"I've really tried to work and get better for this year," Weishuhn said. "I've been able to notice a bunch of those improvements just between hitting and blocking and trying to be better when I play in the back row."
But Victoria College also brings in five freshman and getting them playing time before the season is important for the team.
"I couldn't be more excited about these new players," Moore said. "The character out of the group is great and these freshmen match up and add so much to this team. We had to rely on Ryndee a lot last season but this year we have about six weapons we can use so it's going to make things very nice."
The Pirates will take on Blinn College in a scrimmage next week before opening the season at Ranger College on Jan. 22.
We just have to go out and play the volleyball we know how to play," Weishuhn said. "We just have to focus on that and go from there and we'll keep getting better."
Willborn is ready to get her first taste of college volleyball.
"I'm so excited," Willborn said. "Being this close is just making me even more ready, and this team is great and I love playing with them."
