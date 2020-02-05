Victoria College played its closest game of the season in an 83-82 loss to Lone Star College-Cy Fair on Wednesday night at the Sports Center.
The Pirates (0-18) were down to six players because of illness.
Victoria College had a chance to win the game in the final seconds after the Falcons' Cameron Scott missed two free throws with 16.1 seconds remaining.
But the Pirates missed three shots in the final three seconds, first on a Tyrese Bellamy (Calhoun) jumper in the lane and then on a pair of attempted tip-ins by Eli Gonzalez (Laredo United) and Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado).
Victoria College had to play the final 5:43 of the game with just four players after Lucas DeLeon (Corpus Christi John Paul II) and Jacob Brown (San Marcos) fouled out.
But the four remaining players - Bellamy, Garza, Gonzalez and Seth King (Victoria Homeschool) - managed to play even with the Falcons (10-10) the rest of the game.
Garza topped the Pirates with 23 points. DeLeon had 17, Brown added 14 and Bellamy and Gonzalez each finished with 13.
Victoria College returns to action Saturday when it travels to Port Arthur for a 4 p.m. Region XIV contest against Lamar State College.
