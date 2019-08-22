The Victoria College Pirates dominated the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers by sweeping them in straight sets in their NJCAA debut.
“Wharton’s team was bigger, stronger and faster than us. But I told the girls to just go out there and play hard no matter if we’re up by 20 or down by 20,” said Victoria College coach Josh Moore. “This first win is huge for us, especially against a team that has been playing NJCAA volleyball for 20 plus years. Most of the teams we will be facing are filled with players who are there on scholarships. None of our girls are here on scholarships, they’re here because they like Victoria and they like our style of volleyball, which is playing together, team volleyball. This is the history of the program and this win is a big deal. I couldn’t be any more proud.”
Victoria College is a young team with only two returning players from last season, sophomore co-captains Hope Trevino (Los Fresnos) and Gabriielle Weido (Columbus.) But what the Pirates lack in experience they more than make up for with determination and absolute grit.
“This group of girls is getting along so much. Every week we get together to bond and I think that was displayed on the court today with our teamwork” said Hope Trevino. “We may be the underdog since we’re new to NJCAA, but the way that we can show everyone that we belong here is to just keep winning. I think we had a great start today.”
The Pirates were down 5-0 to start the game but bounced back quickly and never looked back, defeating the Pioneers in 3 sets 25-20, 25-21, and 25-23. Freshman Mariana Romero (Warren) led the way with 34 digs alongside fellow freshman Pilar Garcia (Pasadena Memorial) who had 13 kills and freshman Natalie Leal (Los Fresnos) who contributed 21 assists. Veteran sophomore co-captain Gabrielle Weido (Columbus) had 14 digs and 5 aces.
“We were looking forward to facing Wharton and in the short time we’ve spent bonding our effort on the court really showed,” said Weido. “I couldn’t be prouder of how strong we came out and I think that we showed we belong in this league.”
Fresh off of back to back championships in the TCCSL Victoria proved tonight that they haven’t lost a step during the transition.
“Our coaching staff likes to win,” said Moore. “We know what it takes to be a winner no matter what league it is. We’ve preached playing together at every practice and if we do that, it will translate into more wins. Our two returners, our co-captains aren’t our go-to scorers, however they’re everything behind our team because when I preach team unity they are the ones who translate that to the team.”
That translation is obviously not lost on the younger players who look up to the veterans on their team.
“Playing and practicing with the veteran players on our team has definitely helped me bring my game to a higher level,” said freshman Nicole Ressman (Ganado).
The Pirates will travel to Kerrville to scrimmage Schreiner University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“This was a very important, historical game for us, and this win set the tone for everything,” said Moore. “But the next game and each one that follows is always the most important game.”
