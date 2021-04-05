Victoria College will face Bossier Parish Community College at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first-round of the Region XIV Men's Basketball Tournament at the John Alexander Gymnasium on the campus of Jacksonville College.
The Pirates (5-11) are seeded 10th and Boosier Parish (9-12) is seeded seventh.
The Cavaliers defeated Victoria College 101-83 in conference play.
The winner will face second-seeded Navarro College at 6 p.m. Thursday.
