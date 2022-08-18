Skylar Chreene didn’t expect to be at the helm of a collegiate volleyball team.
Chreene, a 2016 graduate of Industrial, planned to become a dental hygienist as she began her freshman year playing for Victoria College volleyball in the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League.
She began coaching with local club Southern Swing Volleyball Club shortly after she started college and later stayed on at VC as an assistant for Josh Moore as the Pirates began the transition to intercollegiate play in the NJCAA.
“After that first year, I was hooked,” Chreene said. “Helping that transition from high school to collegiate athlete and learning to be an adult on your own, I loved it.”
Chreene will lead the Pirates in 2022 as the interim head coach following Moore’s departure after the 2021 season.
The Pirates open their season on Friday with a doubleheader against Dallas College North Lake and Dallas College Richland at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, at Richland. They will meet in a second doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon at North Lake.
Chreene hopes the interim tag is only temporary.
“Getting the interim head coach title, it kind of gives me flexibility to prove myself to our athletic director (Trey Anderson) and the college to see if it’s a good fit and continue on,” Chreene added.
The Pirates return four players from last year, including sophomore defensive specialists Julia Morris, of Goliad, and Addison Ammick, of Boerne.
Last year, Ammick led the team in digs with 372 in 29 matches.
Ammick is encouraged by Chreene’s commitment to the team during preseason practices.
“I’ve seen a lot more commitment than we’ve seen in the past,” Ammick said. “She’s really involved in our program and our personal lives, and it means a lot to us. She is making sure everything is perfect this season.”
VC went 10-23 overall last season, setting the program mark for most wins in its three years of existence, and had a 3-13 conference record. They lost to Blinn College and Trinity Valley Community College in the opening round of the Region XIV conference tournament.
The fledgling program has amassed five conference wins in its previous three seasons.
The Pirates feel a sense of urgency to find success in the fourth year of the program.
“I don’t know if it was COVID or other factors, but this recruiting year was tough,” Chreene said. “I managed to find several athletes that are driven to play. They have a desire to win. These girls in the last few weeks have already come together so much.”
The Pirates have to replace their entire front row after top hitters Mikela Mireles, Ryndee Weishuhn and Makenzie Gerlach exhausted their junior college eligibility last year.
The trio combined for 541 of VC’s 983 kills last season, which ranked 65th in the country.
“You have to have an offense to win games,” Ammick said. “So without that offense we relied on last year, it’s definitely a big change we have to make.”
Recommended For You
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.