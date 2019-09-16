The Victoria College Pirates won one of four volleyball matches Friday and Saturday at the Lee College Invitational.
The Mountain View College Lions defeated VC 25-23: 17-25, 25-19, 27-25 in a Friday match. Pilar Garcia (Pasadena Memorial) had 10 kills and nine digs, Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus) added nine kills, Marianna Romero (San Antonio Warren) posted 28 digs and Natalie Leal (Los Fresnos) totaled 16 assists for the Pirates.
Victoria College bounced back in the afternoon to sweep Cedar Valley College: 25-11, 25-22, 25-21. Weishuhn had seven kills and Hope Trevino (Los Fresnos), Anisa Martinez (Taft) and Itzy Zapata (Los Fresnos) each added six. Leal had 17 assists and Romero tallied 15 digs.
On Saturday, Allen County Community College downed VC in five sets: 20-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14.
The Pirates concluded the tournament with a three-set loss to Panola College.
