Wyatt Klekar
Buy Now

Victoria West's Wyatt Klekar swings during the VISD Golf Tournament Oct. 31, 2020 at The Club at Colony Creek.

 Advocate File Photo

Jacob Peña and Wyatt Klekar know the golf course at Victoria Country Club extremely well.

The St. Joseph and Victoria West graduates played the par 72 course numerous times during their high school careers and currently work there.

Those two, along with Victoria residents John Kozelsky and John Lingle, will be part of the 84-player field set to compete in the Texas Golf Association South Amateur championship Friday through Sunday at VCC.

“It definitely adds more confidence than if I went to a different course in San Antonio or Austin I hadn’t played before,” Klekar said of his knowledge of the course. “I’m not saying it gives me the win right away. That’s definitely not right. But I definitely have more of an advantage, I think, than some people who haven’t played here before because I know it can be a pretty tough course.”

One of Peña’s most recent competitive rounds was the Red River Athletic Conference tournament at VCC while he was playing for Texas A&M-San Antonio.

Peña shot rounds of 82, 72 and 76 for a three-round total of 232 and an eighth-place finish in April. His performance earned Freshman of the Year honors in the RRAC, the first superlative honor earned by any Texas A&M-San Antonio student-athlete.

“I’ve had a couple of other good tournament rounds at this course before,” Peña said. “I would say we play it almost every day. So I know it pretty well.”

Klekar and Peña will compete against each other again this coming season after Klekar, who played at West, transferred to UHV following one season at McMurry University in Abilene.

While they work together, the two are looking forward to competing against each other again as they did in high school, starting this week in the South Amateur.

“It’s always fun because we know how to be competitive with each other on the course during tournaments,” Peña said in a phone interview while they played a round together. “But we’re always friends outside of that, no matter what.”

The tournament, which kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday on the first and 10th tees, is an opportunity for all amateurs, such as Kozelsky and Lingle.

VCC Director of Golf Joe Mitchell is a fan of the tournament because it provides a competitive level for all kinds of amateurs.

“This is kind of designed, not only for the college kids, but your best members of clubs,” Mitchell said. “It kind of gives them a chance to showcase their skills.”

VCC will feature a course setup from the TGA for the tournament.

Mitchell said the TGA will likely make the greens extremely fast to provide a challenge to the field. The pace of the greens is a famous feature of the course from the All Pro Tour’s Victoria Open to the RRAC tournament.

“We’re trying to firm up (the greens) and get them as fast as possible,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we’re known for, our fast greens. And when the wind blows, the challenge of the golf course.”

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.