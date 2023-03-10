Victoria East remained unbeaten in the VISD Tournament, going 2-0 on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
Following a morning 12-0 victory over Tomball Homeschool, the Titans defeated Pleasanton 8-1.
East (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, following RBI hits by Rico Gonzalez, Isaac Perez, and Ryan Steele.
Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for East and went 4.1 innings before Xavier Ortega finished the game.
“We started off a little shaky, but the sticks got rolling,” Gonzalez said. “The guys backed me up on defense, I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
East added two runs in the third inning, and three in the fifth. The game was called in the sixth because of the tournament time limit.
The Titans will look to go undefeated in the tournament when they play Beeville at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“I thought we played well all day,” said East head coach Wes Kolle. “First of all, it starts on the mound. I thought we had great pitching performances. We feel like if we get on base, we can put ourselves in scoring position to get that timely hit. We’ve done a good job of that this weekend and that’s something we need to continue to do.”
Victoria West splits two games
Victoria West went 1-1 Friday at the VISD Tournament,
The Warriors shut out Beeville 2-0, before dropping a 9-2 decision to San Antonio Home School.
San Antonio Home School took control by scoring five runs in the top of the second inning. The Wolverines went on to score one run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning.
West (5-8-1) had taken the lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring twice.
The first run was scored by Jason Bernal on an errant pickoff throw. Beau Woods then scored on a sacrifice fly by TK Rollins.
“The first game Wyatt Tomas threw well and we played good defense,” said West head coach Austin Molinaro. “The second game, errors cost us. That’s what it came down to, untimely errors and not making plays we are used to making,”
Molinaro knows the importance of using the tournament games as a learning experience.
“The biggest thing we have talked about all year is confidence,” he said. “You have to believe that you are the best player on the field regardless of what has happened or what mistakes you have made. These are 15- to 18-year olds who are going to make physical mistakes. We are teaching them the mental side, There is a reason they are on the field and we believe that they can make it.”