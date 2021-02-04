Victoria East and West announced Thursday their girls basketball playoff pairings for the Class 5A, bi-district round.
East, which finished second in district 29-5A, will play Laredo Martin at 6:30 Thursday at Kinsgville High school.
Victoria West, which finished third in district, will play Roma at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Corpus Christi Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.