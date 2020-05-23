High School Baseball: Victoria East vs. Victoria West
Buy Now

Victoria East's Jacob Martinez pitches in the first inning of a District 30-5A game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.

 Charlie Blalock | cblalock@vicad.com

Following are Victoria East's baseball award winners for the 2020 season.

Varsity

MVP & Top Pitcher: Jacob Martinez

Big Stick: Matthew Gomez

Gold Glove Infield: Zack Shannon

Gold Glove Outfield: Nate Vela

Heart Award: Kevin Rodriguez

Academic Scholar: Kaden Kolle

Junior Varsity

Big Stick: Brett Prause

Top Pitcher: Caleb Korczynski

Gold Glove Infield: Matthew Garcia

Gold Glove Outfield: Cole Stringo

Freshman

Big Stick: Shawn Guerrero

Co-Top Pitcher: Colton Broome

Co-Top Pitcher: Dylan Chavez

Gold Glove Outfield: DJ Jackson

Gold Glove Infield: T.J. Vargas

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.