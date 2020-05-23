Following are Victoria East's baseball award winners for the 2020 season.
Varsity
MVP & Top Pitcher: Jacob Martinez
Big Stick: Matthew Gomez
Gold Glove Infield: Zack Shannon
Gold Glove Outfield: Nate Vela
Heart Award: Kevin Rodriguez
Academic Scholar: Kaden Kolle
Junior Varsity
Big Stick: Brett Prause
Top Pitcher: Caleb Korczynski
Gold Glove Infield: Matthew Garcia
Gold Glove Outfield: Cole Stringo
Freshman
Big Stick: Shawn Guerrero
Co-Top Pitcher: Colton Broome
Co-Top Pitcher: Dylan Chavez
Gold Glove Outfield: DJ Jackson
Gold Glove Infield: T.J. Vargas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.