Following are the results from the Victoria East Big Dog Tournament
1st Place
Adam Gonzles, Don Parker, Travis Dollins
2nd Place
Bj Rubio, Jerry Vasquez, Lawrence Cortez, Mark Bazan
3rd Place
Aaron Floyd, Brain Schmitt, Dan Davis, Travis Shamburger
Closest to the hole #16
Mike Smith
Longest Drive #10
Steve Smith
