Below are the results from the Kempner Cougar Classic
Boy’s Individual Results:
1. Jaden Callaway, Cypress Woods, 16:19.86
2. Caden Cunningham, Foster, 16:29.49
3. Pablo Garcia , Fort Bend Bush, 16:31.86
4. Xavier Torres, Cypress Woods, 16:34.94
5. Eli Greene, George Ranch, 16:37.88
6. Whitaker Bird, Fort Bend Ridge Point 16:41.81
7. Jaden Thompson, Fort Bend Dulles, 16:43.75
8. Giovanni Vargas, Pasadena Memorial 16:45.60
9. Bryce Tomasek, Victoria East, 16:55.11
10. Anthony Arocena, Cypress Lakes 16:56.52
Victoria East boy’s Individual:
89. Jeremy Jenkins, 19:04.29; 124 Lucas Falcon, 19:42.75; Ethan Fontanez, 20:35.61; 171 Geo Trevino, 21:42.29; 178 Ashton Valentine, 22:05.28; 179 Grant Biles, 22:17.89;
Boy’s team Results:
1. Cypress Woods 89
2. Fort Bend Elkins 106 Avg
3. Pasadena Memorial 128 Avg
4 George Ranch 172
5. Fort Bend Ridge Point 189
24. Victoria East 533
Girls Individual Results:
1. Haley Harkrider 10 Fort Bend Clements
2. Madison Haldiman, George Ranch
3. Madelyn Ellis, Foster, 18:58.58
4. Abby Pickett, Klein Cain, 19:18.66
5. Maggie Lowry, Fort Bend Austin, 20:20.97
6. Elizabeth Davis, Cypress Woods, 20:28.25
7. Macey Ellis, Foster, 20.35.53
8. Brooke Johnson, George Ranch, 20:36.13
9. Julia Ameringer, Cypress Woods, 20:37.30
10. Norma Gutierrez, Pasadena Memorial, 20:43.42
Victoria East girl’s results:
16 Isabella Roth, 21:17.26; 66 Hannah Tyler 23:33.53; 88 Moriah Chicamcham, 24:21.65; 110 Victoria Chapa, 25:24.46; 131 Meghan Brown, 27:36.60; 134 Evelyn Garcia, 28:11.48
Girl’s team results:
1. George Ranch 56
2. Cypress Woods 82
3. Foster 94
4. Pasadena Memorial 99
5. Fort Bend Clements 155
15. Victoria East 353
