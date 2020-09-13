The Victoria East boys cross country team finished fourth at the St. Joseph Invitational meet over the weekend.
Lucas Falcon came in 15th with a time of 18:33, Joaquin Ynfante came in 17th with a time of 18:46, Ethan Fontanez came in 20th with a time of 18:50, Donovan Garcia came in 23rd with a time of 19:04, Ashton Valentine came in 29th with a time of 19:25 and Grant Biles came in 52nd with a time of 20:56.
On the girl's side, Isabella Roth came in sixth place with a time of 20:45 and Evelyn Garcia came in 69th with a time of 26:18.
